Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2021) - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) (FSE: CGK1) (OTC Pink: TNMLF) ("White Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained CHF Capital Markets Inc. ("CHF"), a highly respected Canadian investor relations and capital markets firm, as its representative.

"The team here at White Metal has been tremendously engaged in the advancement of our promising mining projects, both in Canada and Namibia. We give nothing short of our best in all working initiatives, whether it be our flagship Tower Stock Gold Project in Thunder Bay, Ontario or our Taranis Okohongo drilling programs and Altan Copper-Silver property optioned to Noronex in Namibia. Given our active drilling programs at all key projects, we feel that now is the right time to get our Company name in front of a wider investor audience and ramp-up our IR, PR and marketing activities. CHF will be a valued partner in our ongoing communications efforts, whether offline or digitally," said Michael Stares, President & CEO of White Metal Resources Corp.

Effective immediately, the services agreement for investment community outreach, corporate communications and digital marketing is for a term of 12 months, with a review at six months and may be subject to termination with a two-month notice. Under the terms of the agreement, which is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, CHF will receive a monthly fee of $7,000 + HST in addition to reimbursement of any expenses incurred and an incentive stock option for 250,000 shares priced at CAD$0.13. Upon termination of this contract, the option will expire in 30 days.

About CHF Capital Markets Inc.:

CHF Capital Markets (www.chfcapital.com) is a Toronto-based firm specializing in Investor Relations. With more than 139 years of collective IR & Capital Markets experience, CHF has been a trusted partner for many public companies in Canada and worldwide, operating in a broad range of industries including Mining, Technology, Fintech, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Biopharmaceutical, and Special Situations.

Its team consists of a diverse pool of talent that combines analytical and creative skills - high-profile communications and investment industry specialists, digital media experts, content creators and graphic designers - making it a one-stop shop for all your communication needs in the public sector.

About White Metal Resources Corp.:

White Metal Resources Corp. is a well-funded, junior exploration company with active projects in Canada and Namibia. The Company's two key properties are the Flagship Tower Stock Gold Project in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada and the Okohongo Copper-Silver Project in Namibia, Africa. For more information about the Company please visit www.whitemetalres.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Michael Stares"

President & CEO

For further information contact:

Michael Stares

President & CEO

White Metal Resources Corp.

684 Squier Street

Thunder Bay, ON P7B 4A8

Phone: +1 (807) 358-2420

Nancy Massicotte

Investor Relations

White Metal Resources Corp.

Phone: +1 (604) 507-3377

Toll-Free: +1 (866) 503-3377

Email: ir@whitemetalres.com

Thomas Do

Investor Relations Manager

CHF Capital Markets

Phone: +1 (416) 868-1079 x 232

Email: thomas@chfir.com

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

