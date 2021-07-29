Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2021) - Northstar Gold Corp. (CSE: NSG) ("Northstar" or the "Company") announces that a recently completed airborne magnetic survey by Abitibi Geophysics over the Company's 100%-owned, 1,200 hectare Rosegrove Property (Figure 1), situated 11 km south of the town of Kirkland Lake, has identified 2 significant structures and 5 anomalies consistent with possible syenitic intrusions (Figure 2).

UAV Magnetic Survey Results

Abitibi's survey report has identified, "Two shear zones and a few faults that may play a key role in the control of gold mineralization. Two distinctive low magnetic corridors (RZ-LC-01, RZ-LC-02 - Figure 2) striking northwest were identified in the center and northeast of the study grid. The largest corridor (RZ-LC-01) exceeding 250 m in width is interpreted as a shear zone; the known Pacaud Fault appears to follow this corridor." The Pacaud Fault, which is proximal to the former producing Barry-Hollinger gold mine, strikes parallel to the Catharine Fault on the nearby Miller Property and could represent another first-order regional structure. The newly identified shear zone (RZ-LC-02) located 500m southwest of the Pacaud Fault has not seen any recorded exploration to date. Numerous west-northwest and northeast striking cross structures were also interpreted from the survey data.

The report also states that five, "negative elliptical to ring-shaped magnetic anomalies (RZ-03 to RZ-07 - Figure 2) were detected in different areas of the survey grid." These features display magnetic signatures that are similar to known alkaline intrusions in the survey area such as the gold-bearing Allied and Planet Syenites on Northstar's adjoining Miller Gold Property

In addition to the newly identified structures and intrusive anomalies, the report included a predictive heat map (Figure 3) created with a CET Grid Analysis highlighting areas of structural complexity. These structurally complex areas may have enhanced hydrothermal permeability and could also be prospective for gold mineralization. Centre for Exploration Targeting (CET) is an automatic predictive image processing technique for the prospectivity analysis of Archaean lode-gold deposits.

A comprehensive surface mapping, sampling and prospecting program will be conducted on the Rosegrove property as a follow up to the magnetic survey.

The Rosegrove UAV Magnetic Survey

The 12 square km, 240-line km airborne UAV magnetic survey represents the first stage of an integrated exploration program on the underexplored Rosegrove Property (Figure 1), situated between the Company's flagship Miller Gold Property and the Kirkland Lake Gold camp. Val d'or based Abitibi Geophysics mobilized to the Miller Property on June 8th and commenced geophysical surveying utilizing an AeroVision MAG-drone survey system equipped with a Scintrex Cs-VL Cesium Vapor magnetometer. The AeroVision drone system was equipped to acquire high-resolution magnetics while the on-board collision avoidance system was integrated with the data acquisition and navigation systems to fly at a low-level constant terrain clearance between 30m and 35m. Abitibi Geophysics completed the survey work on June 11th, 2020.

About the Rosegrove Property

The 1,200 hectare Rosegrove claims overlay the same northwest-orientated mafic and intermediate volcanic rock package that hosts significant gold-telluride mineralization at the Miller Gold Property, including a belt of tuffaceous and volcanic fragmental rocks and evidence of syenite and porphyry intrusives. The Property has several shear zones, faults and splays which may be related to the highly prospective first order Catharine Fault structure and the Pacaud fault adjacent to the former past producing Barry-Hollinger gold mine.

Previous Exploration

The Rosegrove claims are overlain by clay, sand and glacial deposits that has hampered previous exploration efforts in the area. Previous work on an adjacent property in 1981 by Marshall Boston Iron Mines Limited reported drill intersections as high as 0.60 oz/ton over 2.62 feet. This mineralized zone is apparently open to the south and may extend onto the Rosegrove Property. The southernmost 1981 drill hole appears to be located on the Rosegrove lands.





Figure 1. Rosegrove Property Geology Map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6839/91507_f66b47ff74cc9a03_002full.jpg





Figure 2. Rosegrove Property - Geophysical Interpretation Map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6839/91507_f66b47ff74cc9a03_003full.jpg





Figure 3. Rosegrove Property - CET Predictive Targeting

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6839/91507_f66b47ff74cc9a03_004full.jpg

Phase IIA Miller Drill Program

During the period March 15th - April 27th, 2021, Northstar drilled 1,990 metres (8 holes) in a Phase IIA program following up the 2020 near-surface bulk-tonnage Allied Syenite Gold Zone discovery (2 holes), near-surface confirmation drilling of the historic gold-telluride No. 1 Vein (2 holes) and 4 holes targeting geophysical and machine learning anomalies. Mineralized intercepts were obtained in all 8 Phase IIA drill holes.

On May 27th, 2021, Northstar announced partial results from drill hole MG21-56 in the Allied Syenite Gold Zone that included 6.6 g/t Au over 117m between 14m and 131m encompassing the Veins 1 - 4 zones, including 175 g/t Au over 0.6m between 14m and 14.6m, 24.9 g/t Au over 1.5m between 43m and 44.5m, and 1,170 g/t Au over 0.5m between 69.5m and 70m depth in drill hole MG21-56 within the Allied Syenite. Northstar is experiencing significant assay lab reporting issues and delays that the Company hopes will be resolved in the very near term. All additional Phase IIA drill results that will be reported when available.

2021 Surface Stripping, Mapping and Sampling Program

The Company is fully permitted and will conduct surface stripping in multiple areas of the Miller Gold Property to provide for geological mapping and additional sampling, including the vicinity of the Allied Syenite where visible gold and gold tellurides have been observed on surface. Surface stripping has proven to be highly effective in defining new mineralized zones on the Property as overburden is generally thin. This work will commence in late July.

Phase IIB Miller Drill Program

Northstar is positioning to resume drilling at the Miller Gold Property in late summer of 2021 with a planned 4,600 metre, Phase IIB drill program to expand the recently discovered Allied Syenite Gold Zone, test several 3D IP geophysical anomalies and expand and confirm the No. 1 Vein historic estimate on the Miller Gold Property and recently acquired Searles Property.

About the Miller Gold Property

The Company's flagship property is the 100% owned Miller Gold Property, situated 18 km southeast of Kirkland Lake and Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa SMC gold mine. Northstar drilled 5,023 metres in 28 holes at Miller in 2020, targeting near-surface high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold-telluride mineralization at Miller. Four new high-grade vein structures (Vein 1, 2, 3 and 4) (86.6 g/t Au / 0.5 metres and 18.0 g/t Au / 3.9 m; incl. 100.0 g/t Au / 0.6m) and the bulk-tonnage Allied Gold Zone (1.4 g/t Au over 118.5m and 1.2 g/t Au over 107.3m) were expanded / discovered and 3D modeled.

Northstar also commissioned a $350,000 property-wide 3D IP, gravity and magnetic geophysics program on the Miller Gold Property in 2020 to further define gold mineralization controls at depth.

Qualified Person

Trevor Boyd, PhD, P.Geo., a 'Qualified Person' (Q.P.) as defined under Canadian National Instrument NI 43-101, has reviewed technical aspects of this news release.

About Northstar Gold Corp

Northstar's flagship property is the 100% owned Miller Gold Property, situated 18 km southeast of Kirkland Lake and Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa SMC gold mine. The Kirkland District is being explored by numerous junior gold companies and subject to recent consolidation efforts by major companies active in the District. Northstar spent $2 million in exploration at Miller in 2020, resulting in the expansion / discovery of four new high-grade vein structures (Vein 1, 2, 3 and 4) and the near-surface bulk-tonnage Allied Gold Zone. Northstar recently completed a 1,990 metre Phase IIA follow up diamond drill program at Miller on April 27th, 2021. The Company is currently awaiting assay results in preparation for a follow-up Phase IIB drill program scheduled to commence in late summer of 2021.

Northstar has 3 additional 100%-owned exploration projects in northern Ontario, including the recently acquired 1,200 ha Rosegrove Property situated 0.5 km from the Miller Gold Property, the 4,500 ha Bryce Property, an intrusive-gold / PME VMS project located along the projected east extension of the Ridout Break, and the recently expanded Temagami-Milestone Cu-Ni-Co Property located in Strathcona Township. Northstar is advancing all 3 properties to the NI 43-101 Technical Report stage to maximize geological understanding, increase investor awareness and optimize monetization opportunities.

