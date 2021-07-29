Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2021) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (the Subsidiary), innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, proudly announce a successful inaugural installation and ceremony of its Passive Portal at Coastal Carolina University, Conway SC.

The Company's inaugural Public Installation of its Zero Radiation Passive Portal Walk-Through Weapons Detector and its EBT Station (elevated body temperature) on July 21st, 2021 was a big success and made possible due to Jonathan Silver of Cumulus Media's professional and unrelented effort on behalf of the Company.

"I am excited that this portable safety solution, the Passive Portal, is being donated to Coastal Carolina making us among the first colleges in the country to have one. I know CCU Officer Pellerin is set to help us utilize the device at athletic events thus making our events safer for all fans and participants. I think this is a great step forward for CCU." Michael Jacobs former director of development Chanticleer Athletic Foundation (CAF)

The Ribbon Cutting and Celebration went on at the main entrance to the Springs Brooks Stadium of Coastal Carolina University with a Youth Baseball game underway.

Special appreciation to Major Robert Pellerin of the CCU Department of Public Safety, his tremendous support helped to make this event an undisputable success. Major Pellerin accepted the Passive Portal on behalf of the CCU Department of Public Safety and the Chanticleer Athletic Foundation and expressed his thanks to Defense Technologies and Jonathan Silver.

Jonathan Silver of Cumulus Media presided as Master of Ceremony.

He graciously thanked Michael Jacobs, former Director of Development for Chanticleer Athletic Foundation for his hard work to make the event possible.

The Company was represented by Merrill W. Moses, President and CEO; Rick Fluck, Technical Director and Inventor of the Passive Portal Technology; and David King, the Company's Eastern Seaboard Representative. Our gratitude goes to them, their effort and dedication were an important integral part to the successful presentation of our Passive Portal and EBT-Station.

Amongst the many Attendees:

Coastal Carolina University Chief David Roper with many members of the public safety team.

Families attending a baseball game inside Springs Brooks Stadium took turns walking happily through the Passive Portal, as well as members of the CCU Women's Basketball team. Parents were happy to learn of the new technology, including the EBT Camera that includes Contact Tracing & Mask ID.

Congressional candidate Tom Dunn.

Up & Over Roofing Owner Natalia Merolle & her son

Palmetto Coast Capital David G. Wurster

Photography & Video Productions teams: Imagewerks Photography Kathy Strauss. Reel Events Media Productions Dan Lipps



Video & Photography will be published in the near future.

Simply, this event exceeded expectations and we have hit a home run at Springs Brooks Stadium, home of the 2016 NCAA national champion Chanticleers!

The event at CCU's Springs Brooks Stadium was organized and made possible thanks to the unrelenting work between our Administrator Ernst Hiestand and Jonathan Silver.

"I am very pleased and proud of our team that made this successful event at the Springs Brooks Stadium of Coastal Carolina University possible! It was my pleasure and honor to meet the many dignitaries and professionals during the ceremony and to witness the many University officials and police officers as well as the local families and students that took the opportunity to pass through our Passive Portal Security system especially when everything works flawlessly.

My special appreciation goes to Jonathan Silver of Cumulus Media for going above and beyond to make this inaugural installation ceremony a success…

I am so very proud to lead a team of such professionals: Production - Dave Corey; Technical - Rick Fluck and David King; Marketing - Web Barth, Tom Reid, Brook Greenwald; IR - Michele Mase and Administration - Ernst Hiestand.

The event at CCU is just the beginning of bringing more security and safety to the rest of our country and the world."

Says President Merrill W Moses.

About DTII and its subsidiary 'Passive Security Scan, Inc' (PSSI).

PSSI is a private Utah Corporation and Subsidiary of Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII).

Passive Security Scan Inc. was formed to bring our Passive Scanning Technology and our Passive Portal weapons and the EBT elevated temperature detection systems to the market, to improve public safety with a system specifically designed for public and private schools, sports arenas, and other public venues. The Passive Scanning Technology was developed in 2005 and has been continually improved upon with the newest technological advances. The 'Zero-Emission' Passive Portal gateway is our newest model in production and ready for the market.

