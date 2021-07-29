Update adds the Angelic Buster Mega Burning Event, new Character Growth Event, and special rewards

MapleStory M, the free-to-play mobile MMORPG for iOS and Android, is continuing its third anniversary celebration with the introduction of Angelic Buster and a host of events for players to enjoy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005175/en/

MapleStory M Third Anniversary Culminates in Massive Update With New Angelic Buster Character and In-Game Celebration Events (Photo: Business Wire)

Born as a disgraced Nova without a tail or magic, Angelic Buster inherited the powers of Eskalade, an ancient dragon residing inside an ancient relic of Pantheon. Equipped with a dragon shaped arm cannon, known as Soul Shooter, Angelic Buster is able to blast waves of enemies with ease. In her second slot, this Nova Pirate holds on to the power of Eskalade in a special ring, known as Soul Ring, transforming her into Angelic Buster and allowing her to use her special skills. New characters between levels 3 and 120 can level up to two additional bonus levels each time they level up through the Mega Burning event.

This update also includes a slew of opportunities for new players to get acquainted with the systems and contents of the game and get right into action. Upon reaching level 10, new characters will be rewarded for completing missions. New users will be able to power up and adorn legendary items through treasure boxes. Additionally, both new and returning players alike will be able to enjoy abundant bonus items upon using the payment option for the first time.

MapleStory M's Third Anniversary Magical Land Events include:

Crafting Merry-Go Round Event: Players will be able to hunt for materials from dungeons, upgrade their merry-go round up to four ranks, and get their very own customized chair with the opportunity to obtain a fancy chair.

Magical Land Parade Event: All players who log-in during the event will get an all-time buff for all characters in the world where the buff is activated.

Coin Drop Event: During the event, all hunting has the chance for a coin drop, where players can purchase items at the Magical Land Coin Shop.

Jumping Cloud Cat Event: Special game where players navigate riding a cloud cat to eat bubbles resulting in coins.

Angelic Buster's Dressing Room: Special fabric dropped during the event can be exchanged with an NPC to create a dress. Players will also be able to customize the looks of their style items throughout the event.

Angelic Buster's Concert Hall: Players are able to obtain extra EXP when attending Angelic Buster's Concert Hall where users can listen to her songs.

Water Splash Event: All players will be given three free tickets for this mini-game where players are rewarded for dodging various items in a fixed amount of time.

Mr. Kim's Gift Event: Characters above level 100 will gain a surprise gift when interacting with Mr. Kim and entering inventory. This gift is limited once per account.

Sunshine Point Event: When consuming crystals, players will be awarded Sunshine Points that will offer them extra rewards through the achievement system.

Clash! Slimeshot Event: A player vs. player balloon shooting mini-game contest that is available at any amusement park.

To learn more about MapleStory M, visit the App Store or Google Play Store page and follow @PlayMapleM on Twitter for the latest updates.

Assets: MapleStory M Third Anniversary Video Artwork

Social Media: Instagram /Twitter Twitch YouTube Discord

About MapleStory M https://maplestorym.nexon.com/

MapleStory M, launched globally on July 24, 2018, brings the nostalgic world of side-scrolling MMORPG MapleStory to mobile, offering the same endless amount of customization, immersive storylines and epic boss raids that fans have come to expect from the epic franchise. MapleStory M quickly reached 10 million downloads within 100 days after global launch and recently celebrated its 2-year anniversary with 16 million global downloads.

About Nexon America Inc. https://www.nexon.com/

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005175/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact Information

Brian Klotz

Nexon America

pr@nexon.com