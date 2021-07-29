UCLA QuantLab Director Partners With Former ING SVP to Launch Zeal Reserve, a Crypto Hedge Fund

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Zeal Reserve Capital Partners, an algorithmic crypto-asset hedge fund, officially launched this week.

With compelling fund strategies and backed by best-in-class personal service, Zeal Reserve uses proprietary algorithms to capitalize on the expected rapid growth and attractive returns of the digital currency industry by converting volatility and drawdowns into positive yield.

"We have seen the potential of crypto in the past few years; yet too many people are deterred from diving into digital currency due to the volatility, and we understand that," said CEO of Zeal Reserve, Sam Borghese. "That's why we've set out to make crypto an attainable, reliable, and sustainable investment for our clients."

When prospective crypto investors were polled by Pureprofile, 47% responded by saying they do not trust or understand it; 33% responded by stating they don't know how or where to buy it; 15% had fears over volatility; and the remaining 5% had other concerns.

In response to public demand, Zeal Reserve has positioned itself to be a transparent fund with a network of experienced, trusted service providers, and is led by industry professionals. Zeal Reserve focuses on offering a human experience in an increasingly digital world - active management without costly management fees, live support from real human beings, and no restrictions on forms of payment.

"In 25 years as an investment manager in the institutional and private equity space, I've never been more excited about launching a new fund vehicle with what I believe to have such dynamic strategies and return potential," said Andrew White, COO.

"We believe we are at the forefront of the crypto movement, working to make this incredible digital currency revolution accessible to as many people as possible," said Ace Estwick, CMO of Zeal Reserve. "What we are doing is providing resources and transparency in an industry that is otherwise opaque. We are very excited to announce that Zeal Reserve is now open for investment."

Mr. Borghese is currently a Professor of Quantitative Economics at UCLA, where he teaches six graduate courses in Financial Forecasting and Applied Data Management. Starting his career working with the former Chief Economist of Soros Fund, Borghese also founded the UCLA QuantLab that disseminates Forex signals to investment banks based on economic fundamentals.

Zeal Reserve is made up of Sam Borghese, CEO, Ace Estwick, CMO, and Andrew White, COO. The team has worked hard to create an industry-leading crypto fund that manages volatility with cutting-edge, proprietary, and data-driven algorithms, and most importantly, incorporates years of investment and financial services experience.

For more information, visit: https://zealreserve.com or call 310-321-7868.

CONTACT:

Sam Borghese

CEO, Zeal Reserve

invest@zealreserve.com

SOURCE: Zeal Reserve

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/657407/UCLA-QuantLab-Director-Partners-With-Former-ING-SVP-to-Launch-Zeal-Reserve-a-Crypto-Hedge-Fund