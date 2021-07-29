OPEX Corporation Awarded a Group Purchasing Contract to Supply Document and Mail Automation Solutions to Public Sector Organizations

MOORESTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / OPEX® Corporation, a leading provider of innovative document automation, mail automation and warehouse solutions, has been awarded a contract by Equalis Group to provide high speed document scanners and mail/ballot extractors to local governments, state agencies, K-12 schools, and institutions of higher education in the U.S.

OPEX mail and document automation solutions include seamless mail opening and sorting, as well as document imaging (scanning) that increases throughput, maximizes efficiency, improves transaction integrity, and provides better output for a host of business needs, including payment processing.

Equalis Group is a cooperative purchasing organization that offers compliance, cost savings and supply chain efficiencies to public and private procurement environments. The Equalis Group utilizes a lead agency model for competitively bid contracts to provide participants with cost and time savings, as well as other efficiencies and peace of mind in the procurement process.

'We employ a rigorous competitive bid process and are happy to now offer OPEX technology solutions to our member agencies,' said Stephen Hull, Equalis Group CEO. 'Our diverse portfolio of cooperative purchasing programs covers a wide range of products and services to provide members with legal, compliant and trusted solutions.'

'We are pleased to become an awarded supplier to Equalis Group members,' said Dann Worrell, National Sales Director, OPEX Document and Mail Automation. 'After the rising need for automating the extracting of mail-in ballots, we realized we needed an easier way for our government customers to purchase vital equipment like the Model 72. And, with growing populations across the U.S., local tax offices have implemented the Falcon+ RED scanner to streamline their document prep process and minimize the need for additional temporary employees.'

Learn more about how OPEX customers are using document and mail automation to improve their workflow processes.

About

OPEX Corporation provides Next Generation Automation, including warehouse, document and mail automation solutions, to customers around the globe. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ - and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX (Dallas metro); France; Germany; Switzerland; and the United Kingdom - OPEX has more than 1,450 employees committed to reimagining and delivering innovative, scalable, unique technology solutions to solve the business challenges of today.

