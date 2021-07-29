Anaheim, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2021) - GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC: GRNH), an established provider of eco-friendly green technologies for the industrial hemp and cannabis industries, today announced that it entered into an exclusive sales and marketing agreement with Stop N Grow, Inc., a hydroponics store that specializes in indoor and outdoor greenhouses and horticultural products. A soft grand opening for the first Stop N Grow retail store that will carry the Company's products is expected next month in Holbrook, Arizona.

Under the terms of the exclusive agreement, Stop N Grow will market and distribute the Company's products and services with a focus on its proprietary greenhouses, modular rooms and vertical sliding racks. It is also agreed that certain GreenGro-branded products from its hemp and cannabis operations will also be distributed through this sales channel.





"This exclusive agreement with Stop N Grow will provide us with an entirely new and scalable revenue channel as demand for our turnkey product offerings are expected to continue nationwide," said James Haas, Chairman and COO of GreenGro Technologies, Inc. "We believe revenues from this agreement will begin positively impacting our financial performance by the third quarter of this year with expectations of a healthy growth rate from thereon."

About GreenGro Technologies, Inc.

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC: GRNH) is a vertically integrated provider of eco-friendly state-of-the-art technological solutions to the green industries. The Company is a trusted partner to the cultivation, extraction, production and retail aspects of the green market through a combination of three operating divisions: CBD Ventures, Cannabis Ventures and GenoBreeding. Each division is able to leverage the strengths of the other, creating a synergistic, efficient and highly profitable business model.

