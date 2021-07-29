Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2021) - Brane Inc. ("Brane"), a leading independent provider of crypto custody solutions, announced today that Emile Scheffel has joined its executive team as Vice President, Operations. Scheffel had previously been working with Brane as a consultant since January 2021.

As Vice President, Operations, Scheffel will lead Brane's regulatory and communications functions in Canada and the United States as the company pursues an aggressive commercialization strategy in multiple jurisdictions. He will also oversee Brane's Project Management Office, driving effective and timely delivery of key company initiatives, including leading the integration of domestic and international acquisitions and joint ventures.

"With his strong combination of leadership experience, execution mindset, and strategic focus, Emile will continue to play a central role in Brane's evolution and growth," said Jerome Dwight, Brane's President and the former President and CEO of Bank of New York Mellon's Canadian operations. "I look forward to working closely with Emile and the Brane team to deliver exceptional value for our shareholders, clients, and regulators."

"With Brane, I'm right where I want to be - working with an extraordinary team of leaders from banking, technology, and government to bring assurance and credibility to the world's new asset class," said Scheffel. "With our core values of integrity, independence, and innovation, we have an opportunity to unlock extraordinary economic opportunity by relentlessly reducing risk."

Scheffel previously held progressively senior roles in British Columbia's provincial government, including the Premier's Office and Ministry of Health. As Executive Director of the BC Liberal Party, he drove organizational transformation and modernization through two elections, a leadership race, and a provincial referendum. Since then, Scheffel has championed mental health in politics and public life as founder of the PERSIST initiative.



In the private sector, Scheffel led community relations and public affairs in British Columbia for CN Rail, and provided communications and public policy counsel to a Fortune 500 construction and engineering company.

Founded in 2017, Brane Capital is an independent Canadian crypto custody service provider, helping institutional clients unlock the opportunities of blockchain and digital assets. Brane Vault, its core digital asset custody technology, is third-party certified to stringent global standards including ISO 27001, ISO 27017, and NIST CSF Tier 4, and insured against theft and crime.

