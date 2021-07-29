CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) has announced an expansion of its European footprint through a partnership with SPIEGEL TV, the subsidiary of the German media conglomerate SPIEGEL, and its partner, Autentic, a leading factual content producer and distributor. Germany is currently CuriosityStream's top non-English-speaking market, and the partnership bolsters the company's reach and accelerates its growth through the addition of hundreds of hours of German-dubbed programming to CuriosityStream's SVOD service as well as a rebranded linear channel in German-speaking Europe.

SPIEGEL TV and Autentic invest in high-quality documentaries and operate two linear channels a history channel (SPIEGEL Geschichte) and a knowledge channel (SPIEGEL TV Wissen) both under the parent brand SPIEGEL TV. SPIEGEL TV Wissen, which currently offers content focused on society, culture, technology, nature and the environment, is intended to be re-branded under the Curiosity name for viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. CuriosityStream, SPIEGEL TV and Autentic will contribute content to the new Curiosity Channel, which will continue to be operated by the current management team, led by Patrick Hoerl from Autentic and Michael Kloft from SPIEGEL TV.

"This is a milestone moment for CuriosityStream, demonstrating our commitment to expanding globally through strategic distribution partnerships," said Clint Stinchcomb, President and Chief Executive Officer of CuriosityStream. "Germany is already our top non-English-speaking market, and we're delighted to join SPIEGEL TV and Autentic in introducing the Curiosity brand to millions more viewers and subscribers. I am confident our shared commitment to quality, factual content will create even stronger growth in German-speaking territories and throughout the world."

"This is a partnership between like-minded companies, who all share the same vision, to bring high quality factual content to audiences wherever and whenever they are ready to be amazed by real life stories," said Patrick Hörl, MD and founder of Autentic. "John Hendricks has a unique track record of knowing how to serve people's curiosity."

"This partnership is all about delivering the best possible local and international factual content to the German speaking market. Spiegel TV, Autentic, and Curiosity are teaming up to serve the proven appetite for original and unique factual shows in the German speaking market, featuring one of the most discerning audiences in the world," added Michael Kloft of SPIEGEL TV.

About CuriosityStream

Launched by media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is a leading global factual streaming service and media company. CuriosityStream's documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets, empowering viewers of all ages to fuel their passions and explore new ones. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream features stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. CuriosityStream is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. Find us on Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, T-Mobile, Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DISH, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, Altice USA, Suddenlink, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TVs, Liberty Global, Com Hem, Tata Sky, MultiChoice, StarHub, Totalplay, Millicom, Okko and other global distribution partners and platforms. For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

About SPIEGEL TV

SPIEGEL TV is a German production company for non-fictional TV and online programs. The company is a subsidiary of the German news magazine DER SPIEGEL with headquarters in Hamburg. Since its formation in 1988, SPIEGEL TV has evolved into one of the foremost TV production companies in Germany. More than 140 permanent staff members produce high-quality documentaries, reports, news magazines and shows for both German and international clients. Moreover, the company produces the most successful political news magazine on German private TV. SPIEGEL TV productions have won numerous international awards in recent years (including: International Emmy, New York Festivals).

About Autentic

Founded in 2008, Munich-based Autentic is a joint venture between Patrick Hörl and Jan Mojto's Beta Film. Autentic focuses on high-quality documentaries and factual series for the German and international market. The company covers the entire value chain of the factual genre, from development, production, co-financing and distribution to operation of its own channels and VOD services. Autentic offers its content on a platform-neutral basis. Titles from Autentic's portfolio find their way into the international market through customers in TV, VOD and OTT.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, CuriosityStream's expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates," "predicts" or "intends" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified and discussed under "Risk Factors" in CuriosityStream's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 31, 2021, as amended by the amended Annual Report on Form 10-K/A, filed with the SEC on May 7, 2021, and in CuriosityStream's other SEC filings. These risk factors will be important to consider in determining future results and should be reviewed in their entirety. Forward-looking statements are based on the current belief of the management of CuriosityStream, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, and involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and CuriosityStream is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports that CuriosityStream has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005694/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts:

Ashley Huston

CuriosityStream

ashley.huston@curiositystream.com

SPIEGEL Group

Anja zum Hingst

Anja.zum.hingst@spiegel.de

Autentic GmbH

Margaretha Schmid

m.schmid@autentic.com

Investor Relations contact:

Denise Garcia

CuriosityStream

IR@CuriosityStream.com