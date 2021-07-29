DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
July 29, 2021
Diebold Nixdorf Reports 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results
NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) today reported its second quarter 2021 financial results.
Key highlights
Gerrard Schmid, Diebold Nixdorf president and chief executive officer, said: "Product demand accelerated during the quarter, fueled by market share gains for next-generation DN Series EASY self-checkout solutions and DN Series ATMs. By delivering our strongest quarterly order book in four years, we are clearly leveraging our differentiated banking and retail solutions. Additionally, we are experiencing strong uptake for our AllConnect? Data Engine capabilities, which increase service levels and enable meaningful operating efficiencies. Total revenue increased during the quarter, led by very strong retail growth of 38%. Late in the quarter, we experienced some revenue delays from longer procurement and transport lead times due to developing global supply chain complexities. A tightening supply chain also drove higher freight costs.
"Looking to the second half of the year, we expect solid demand for our solutions and are reiterating our full-year revenue forecast of 3% to 5% growth. At the same time, higher-than-expected inflation for components and logistics lead us to adjust our 2021 outlook for profit and free cash flow. We will continue to work closely with our suppliers to manage global supply chain volatility, execute our cost reduction initiatives and leverage the operating rigor we have developed during our DN Now transformation. We remain committed to delivering strong free cash flow growth as we conclude our DN Now restructuring payments."
Business updates
Full-year 2021 Outlook1
Summary Financial Results
1 - The company's 2021 outlook includes the impact of deconsolidating the company's joint venture in China and the divestitures of Diebold Nixdorf Portavis GmbH, the company's Brazil online fraud protection business and its electronic security business in Asia.
2 - With respect to the company's adjusted EBITDA and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) outlook for 2021, it is not providing a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty those items that may affect such measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. These measures primarily exclude the future impact of restructuring actions and net non-routine items. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, operating profit and net income calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Information" for additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures.
3 - Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations less capital expenditures, less cash used for capitalized software development, and excluding the impact of changes in cash of assets held for sale and the use of cash for M&A activities, and excluding the use of cash for the settlement of foreign exchange derivative instruments, and excluding the use of cash for the termination of certain interest rate swaps due to the debt refinancing in Q3 2020, and including the proceeds from the surrender of company-owned life insurance policies. With respect to the company's non-GAAP free cash flow outlook for 2021, it is not providing a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty those items that may affect such measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. This measure primarily excludes the future impact of changes in cash of assets held for sale, cash used for M&A activities and the settlement of foreign exchange derivative instruments. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, net cash provided (used) by operating activities calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Information" for additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures.
4 - ROIC is defined as tax-effected adjusted operating profit (NOPAT), utilizing an estimated 30% effective tax rate, divided by average invested capital for the period.
5 - See note 1 below for GAAP to Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit and operating expenses, which include selling and administrative expense and research, development and engineering expense; note 2 for adjusted EBITDA; and note 3 for adjusted net income/loss and adjusted EPS.
6 - Represents Diluted earnings/(loss) per share attributable to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated.
Financial Results of Operations and Segments
Revenue Summary by Reportable Segments - Unaudited
Three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to three months ended June 30, 2020
Overview Presentation and Conference Call
More information on Diebold Nixdorf's quarterly earnings is available on its Investor Relations website. Gerrard Schmid, president and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Rutherford, chief financial officer, will discuss the company's financial performance during a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. (ET). Both the presentation and access to the call / webcast are available at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings. The replay of the webcast can be accessed on the website for up to three months after the call.
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.
Twitter: @DieboldNixdorf
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Information
To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company considers certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP results, adjusted diluted earnings per share, free cash flow/(use), net debt, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and constant currency results. The company calculates constant currency by translating the prior year results at current year exchange rates. The company uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to evaluate its operating and financial performance and to compare such performance to that of prior periods and to the performance of its competitors. Also, the company uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making operational and financial decisions and in establishing operational goals. The company also believes providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, helps investors evaluate its operating and financial performance and trends in its business, consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. The company also believes these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in comparing its performance to the performance of other companies, although its non-GAAP financial measures are specific to the company and the non-GAAP financial measures of other companies may not be calculated in the same manner. The company provides EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because it believes that investors and securities analysts will find EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to be useful measures for evaluating its operating performance and comparing its operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating its ability to meet its future debt service, capital expenditures and working capital requirements. The company is also providing EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in light of its credit agreement and the issuance of its secured and unsecured senior notes. For more information on non-GAAP Financial Measures, please refer to the "Supplemental Slides".
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are not historical information and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the potential impact of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, anticipated revenue, future liquidity and financial position.
Statements can generally be identified as forward-looking because they include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "could," "should" or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe the company's future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The factors that may affect the company's results include, among others:
You should consider these factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only to the date of this document. .
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED
(IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
(IN MILLIONS)
DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - UNAUDITED
(IN MILLIONS)
Notes for Non-GAAP Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company utilizes certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP results, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow/(use) and net debt.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2020
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2020
Restructuring and DN Now transformation expenses relate to the business transformation plan focused on driving connected commerce, finance, sales and operational excellence, business integration and global workforce alignment, including GAAP restructuring costs, as well as the third-party costs of the DN Now transformation program and accelerated depreciation. The Wincor Nixdorf intangible asset amortization relates to the intangible assets established in purchase accounting as management believes that this is useful information to investors by highlighting the impact on the company's operations. Legal and deal expense primarily relates to third-party expenses and fees paid by the company for M&A activity. The divestitures and fixed asset sales relates primarily to the divestitures of non-core businesses in both 2021 and 2020. The loss making contracts represent charges incurred in 2020 for expected losses through the contractual service period. The inventory charge/gain relates to the company's re-assessment of primarily finished goods and service parts due to contract cancellations, and excess and obsolete inventory as a result of streamlining the company's product portfolio and optimizing its manufacturing footprint. With respect to 2021, other includes the impact of certain costs related to a divested business and incremental payments made to essential service technicians for their contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic, offset by subsidies received related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and for 2020 includes incremental payments made to essential service technicians for their contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic and certain IT projects.
The company defines EBITDA as net loss excluding income tax benefit/expense, net interest expense, and depreciation and amortization expense. Consistent with the company's credit agreement, Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA excluding the effects of the following items: share-based compensation, foreign exchange gain/loss net, miscellaneous net, equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries, restructuring and DN Now transformation expenses and non-routine expenses net, as outlined in Note 1 of the non-GAAP measures. To remain comparable to the U.S. GAAP depreciation and amortization measures, the company excluded the amortization of Wincor Nixdorf purchase accounting intangible assets from non-routine expenses, net in the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation of $19.9 and $21.4 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 and $39.8 and $42.8 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Additionally, $0.0 and $3.8 of accelerated depreciation expense for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 and $2.0 and $9.2 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was excluded from Restructuring and DN Now transformation expenses. Deferred financing fees amortization is included in interest expense and GAAP depreciation and amortization; as a result, the company excluded from the depreciation and amortization caption $4.3 and $5.8 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively and excluded $8.7 and $11.4 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. These are non-GAAP financial measures used by management to enhance the understanding of our operating results. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are key measures we use to evaluate our operational performance. We provide EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be useful measures for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income as a measure of operating results or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity in accordance with GAAP.
Refer to note 1 for additional information on non-routine (income)/expense for the periods presented.
We believe that given the significant cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments on its balance sheet that net cash against outstanding debt is a meaningful measure.
###
PR_21-4021
29.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|5995 Mayfair Road
|44720 North Canton, OH
|United States
|Internet:
|www.dieboldnixdorf.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1222775 29.07.2021