Donnerstag, 29.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Goldman Sachs International on STO Structured Products (Record Id 177248)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan(s) issued by Goldman
Sachs International with effect from 2021-07-08. Last day of trading is set to
2026-06-22. The instrument(s) will be listed on STO Structured Products. 


Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1008372
