Trackwise Designs expects H121 group revenues to increase 71% year-on-year to £4.1m, reflecting the acquisition of Stevenage Circuits (SCL) in March 2020 and a 130% jump in IHT revenues to £0.6m. Management expects adjusted EBITDA to quadruple to £0.45m and adjusted operating loss to narrow from £0.4m to £0.1m. We leave our estimates unchanged.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...