Ergo Bank Partners with Neocova to Drive Efficiencies Across Community Banking

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Neocova , the St. Louis-based technology provider offering fully secure AI and cloud-first banking products including data unification, predictive analytics and regulatory compliance for community banks and credit unions, today announced that Wisconsin-based Ergo Bank has selected Neocova as its technology partner to spearhead its digital transformation journey and expand its online banking services.

Ergo Bank will utilize Neocova's solutions to meet the increasing customer demand for digital offerings, specifically through unifying data onto a single platform, building better business intelligence more efficiently, and driving actionable customer and business insights. Neocova's comprehensive suite of products and services for community financial institutions includes Spotlight AI, a best-in-class predictive reporting and analytics tool; Groundswell AI, an artificial intelligence-powered BSA/AML and fraud detection solution; Fineuron, a fully secure, cloud-native, and open API enterprise technology platform.

"The past year has accelerated digital transformation across industries, and our customers have grown to expect a seamless online experience as a result. We're excited to expand our capabilities through Neocova to increase efficiency and enhance the overall customer experience for our users," said Kyle Witt, President and CEO of Ergo Bank. "As we continue to grow, now is the time to think futuristically about our services and ensure that we are well-equipped to stay ahead of the curve. Neocova will help us achieve the balance of providing the banking services you'd get from a large bank while maintaining the personal touch and expertise of our community."

Founded in Markesan, Wisconsin, in 1910, Ergo Bank (formerly Farmers State Bank) focuses on accommodating customers' financial needs, exceeding customer satisfaction expectations and ensuring financial success through seamless and customer-friendly experiences. With two physical locations, Ergo Bank has shifted its focus to expand interactive teller machines (ITMs) and online banking services as part of its ongoing digitization push.

"We're thrilled to partner with Ergo Bank as we continue to expand our footprint in the midwest," said Matt Beecher, CEO of Neocova. "We take pride in working with like-minded partners. From our first meeting with Ergo Bank, we saw eye-to-eye on the importance of data and analytics in banking. We look forward to continuing our work together and innovating for the benefit of Wisconsinites."

Ergo Bank joins a growing list of community banks partnering with Neocova. This announcement comes on the heels of Neocova's recently announced partnerships with Bank of St. Elizabeth and the State Bank of Cherry to drive digital transformation efforts across both companies. To learn more, visit neocova.com.

About Neocova

Neocova is a fast-growing modern banking data and technology company working with many of the leading community financial institutions in the US. The company offers leading-edge cloud-based technology products that allow banks to make the incredible known by transforming their largest asset, data, to drive better business outcomes with speed and scale. Neocova's mission is to support community financial institutions by providing the immediate benefits of harnessing data while paving the way to a better digital future. More information is available at https://neocova.com/.

About Ergo Bank

Ergo Bank opened its doors as Farmers State Bank on February 1, 1910 in Markesan, WI. For well over a century we have built a time-honored connection to our customers and our community through trust, experience, service and satisfaction.

Accommodating our customers' financial needs has always been our first order of business.

Over time, technology, trends and tactics have advanced. Our customers' needs and behaviors have changed accordingly. In response, Farmers State Bank evolved and Ergo Bank was born.

Efficient, accommodating and comfortable, Ergo is so much more than just a shortened form of the word ergonomic. As a bank, we ensure financial success through customer-friendly experiences. We outperform the expectations of customer satisfaction and that's by design.

Unparalleled convenience combines with time-honored capabilities to instill a level of confidence and comfort beyond compare. Thanks to forward-thinking solutions, unsurpassed customer service and a sense of hometown trust, at Ergo, the banking experience has never felt better.

Better Banking. By Design. It's more than just a marketing slogan. It's a promise of the new Ergo Bank.

