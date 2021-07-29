2021 Finny Award Validates SSG's Digital-First Approach to Content-Driven Demand

Unparalleled company growth throughout the global COVID pandemic attributed to Selling Simplified's 100% digital methodology

DENVER, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Selling Simplified Group, Inc. (SSG) recently took home the 2021 Finny Award for Best Nurture Content at the B2B Marketing Exchange 11th annual "Killer Content Awards" by Demand Gen Report.

The winning content, COVID Killed the Cold Call , discusses the value of digital nurture in modern B2B marketing and suggests that cold calling is less effective for reaching buyers in today's digital-first environment.

"A significant challenge that B2B marketers had to overcome during COVID was realizing that telemarketing is not a viable nurture tool," said Chief Growth Officer Thomas Koletas. "This award is validation that SSG's 100% organic digital lead generation and nurture solutions are the best way to get buyers to interact with B2B marketing content."

The Nurture Content category honors stellar lead gen material and a proven understanding of nurture tactics to win. SSG's Marketing Department accepted the award virtually following an informal announcement on LinkedIn.

The winning 12-page report was a result of several months of research, culminating in an authoritative piece that outlines four steps to aid B2B marketers in digital nurture efforts and includes compelling statistics about this method's proven ability to win accounts.

The Finny Award came shortly after SSG surpassed the 20,000 followers mark on LinkedIn, a significant milestone as the company further establishes its status as global market leaders. Perpetuating the company's growth momentum, SSG recently added high-profile executives to the team, including Dan Juanillo as Chief Financial Officer and Tom Koletas as CGO.

"The market for B2B demand gen is crowded with companies that have similar stories. To B2B marketers, every demand gen company uses the same buzzwords. At SSG, our data-driven methodology speaks for itself," said Koletas. "This award shows that our digital approach sets us apart as market leaders and distinguishes our authority and leadership in this digital space."

According to the B2B Marketing Exchange website , the Killer Content Awards "celebrate the B2B brands that are pushing the creative limits within their content marketing." Among award-winners include TATA Technologies, Blackline, Terminus, Forbes, and more. SSG was the sole winner in the Nurture Content category.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1581690/Finny_Award_PR_Banner.jpg