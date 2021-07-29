Anzeige
PR Newswire
29.07.2021 | 16:16
POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, July 29

Powerhouse Energy Group plc

("Powerhouse" or the "Company")

29 July 2021

Result of AGM

Powerhouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company commercialising hydrogen production from waste plastic, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

The results of the votes are set out below:

FOR*AGAINST
RESOLUTIONSVotes% of votes castVotes% of votes castAbstain
Ordinary Resolution 1535,765,73999.99%69,2500.01%481,042
To receive the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 together with Directors' Reports and the Auditors' Report
Ordinary Resolution 2518,391,53498.32%8,882,3731.68%9,042,124
To approve the Remuneration Report
Ordinary Resolution 3519,015,32998.23%9,370,1261.77%7,930,576
To reappoint Jeffreys Henry LLP as audit and authorise the directors to fix their remuneration
Ordinary Resolution 4518,943,22696.87%16,782,6983.13%590,107
To re-elect James Greenstreet as a director of the Company
Ordinary Resolution 5509,264,21796.71%17,343,6563.29%9,708,158
To re-elect Tim Yeo as a director of the Company
Ordinary Resolution 6
To re-appoint Kirsty Gogan as a director of the Company		526,794,07098.33%8,932,4941.67%589,467
Ordinary Resolution 7
To authorise the directors to allot and issue equity securities		517,397,01696.67%17,811,8253.33%1,107,190
Special Resolution 8
To authorise the directors to dis-apply pre-emption rights, as set out in the notice of meeting		506,005,95494.54%29,197,7995.46%1,112,278

*Votes received for the resolutions includes votes allowing the Chairman's discretion.

-ENDS-

For more information, contact:

Powerhouse Energy Group plcTel: +44 (0) 203 368 6399
Tim Yeo, Executive Chairman
WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser)Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666
James Joyce/ Lydia Zychowska
Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd (Joint Broker)Tel: +44 (0) 203 657 0050
Andrew Thacker
SisterSmith PR (media enquiries)
Becca Smith
Mob: +44 (0) 7766522305

Notes to Editors:

About Powerhouse Energy Group plc

Powerhouse has developed a proprietary process technology - DMG - which can utilise waste plastic, end-of-life-tyres, and other waste streams to efficiently and economically convert them into syngas from which valuable products such as chemical precursors, hydrogen, electricity and other industrial products may be derived. Powerhouse's technology is one of the world's first proven, distributed, modular, hydrogen from waste (HfW) process.

The Powerhouse DMG process can generate up to 2 tonnes of road-fuel quality hydrogen and more than 58MWh of exportable electricity per day.

Powerhouse's process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level. As announced on 11th February 2020 under its Supplemental Agreement with Peel Environmental, Powerhouse will receive an annual license fee of £500,000 in respect of each project which is commissioned.

Powerhouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market under the ticker: PHE and is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenergy.co.uk

© 2021 PR Newswire
