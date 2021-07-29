Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2021) - Today, Kristy Hunt, recently elected President of Green Star Products, Inc. (OTC Pink: GSPI), announced new business projects and products for the balance of 2021.

President Hunt stated, "It took a little while to evaluate the true worth of Green Star Products and, believe me, it was not easy. The Company has vast experience and knowledge in many industries and acquired some very interesting consortium partners over the years. The world is changing, people can now physically see the damage we are doing to our climate every day: extensive and high intensity fires, unusually long droughts, melting ice, record-breaking temperature extremes, etc. The technology sitting on our shelf today was ahead of its time, waiting for this moment. Multiple markets need what we have, and they are literally knocking on the door."

Ms. Hunt further stated, "My job was not easy. How do I take a tech rich company, with almost no capital, and turn it into a cash flow machine? I must say, I was pleasantly surprised to find how many environmentally dedicated people, among lawyers, media, scientists, and even medical doctors, who are willing to donate their time and efforts to help this happen.

Almost overnight, my agenda was full and the business model clear, as follows:

We will not engage in manufacturing our own products or license products, therefore eliminating the need to raise significant capital. All manufacturing will be outsourced.

All of our products will be sold through independent distributors, or online, therefore eliminating a dedicated sales force.

Some of our new projects and products are truly cutting-edge, therefore we can get all the free publicity we can handle, it is already happening.

We are also actively re-establishing some of our consortium partners to address a recent private 'Request for Proposal' from China.

In conclusion, all the above items are in progress. Each of them will be addressed in greater detail as they unfold."

President Hunt also announced that the second quarter financials are being completed this week and will be posted next week.

About Green Star Products

Green Star Products, Inc. (OTC Pink: GSPI) is an environmentally friendly Public Company creating innovative and cost-effective products to improve the quality of life and the environment. For more information, please go to our website https://gspiusa.com/.

Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, continued acceptance of the Company's products, its dependence on third-party suppliers, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic filings.

CONTACT:

Kristy Hunt, President

Green Star Products, Inc.

kristy@gspiusa.com

https://gspiusa.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91543