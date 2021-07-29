Solar contributed 28% of the U.K.'s total renewable energy generation, which was dominated by wind power. The proportion of fossil fuels in the energy mix fell to a record low last year, at 37.7%.Power production from renewable sources again provided record levels of generation in the U.K. last year, with 43% of the nation's electricity met by sources including wind, solar, and biogas, up from 37% in 2019. The U.K. government released its Digest of UK Energy Statistics (DUKES) for 2020 today, published by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). The data for total ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...