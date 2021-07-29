Following a challenging 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic extended the task of restoring stakeholder confidence in Lookers, one of the UK's leading automotive retailers. With the legacy issues now largely dealt with, Lookers can address the challenges and opportunities presented by COVID-19 and the evolution of the UK car market as the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) accelerates. The strong balance sheet supports continued investment in technology and brands and, with a leading market position, Lookers appears well placed to resume profitable growth from 2022.

