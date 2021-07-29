Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.07.2021
Ein ganz wichtiger Meilenstein in Neufundland! Wer auf Gold setzt muß Leocor Gold kennen
WKN: A1W860 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 
Frankfurt
29.07.21
08:03 Uhr
1,288 Euro
+0,006
+0,47 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
29.07.2021 | 17:01
Hibernia REIT plc: Long-Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP') grant

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) 
Long-Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP') grant 
29-Jul-2021 / 15:29 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") grant 
Hibernia REIT plc (the "Company") announces that on 27 July 2021 conditional awards of the Company's ordinary shares of 
 EUR0.10 cent each ("LTIP Shares") under the LTIP were granted to Executive Directors and other Persons Discharging 
Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") as outlined below. 
Directors    LTIP Shares at nil consideration 
Kevin Nowlan   692,307 
Tom Edwards-Moss 523,076 
 
Other PDMRs   LTIP Shares at nil consideration 
Edwina Governey 201,922 
Frank O'Neill  138,461 
Gerard Doherty  213,461 
Justin Dowling  201,922 
Neil Menzies   115,384 
Sean O'Dwyer   169,614

The above LTIP Shares vest after three years, subject to the following performance conditions: Relative Total Shareholder Return, Relative Total Property Return and Total Accounting Return per share. Details of the performance targets will be set out in full in the Company's Remuneration Committee Report for the year ending 31 March 2022.

The Remuneration Committee retains the discretion to make adjustments to the vesting if it considers that the formulaic outcomes resulting from the application of the performance conditions are not a fair and accurate reflection of Group or individual performance. This includes consideration of any windfall gains resulting from share price volatility due to the timing of the 2021 LTIP grant.

These transactions took place outside a trading venue.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The identification code for the Company's ordinary shares of EUR0.10 cent each is IE00BGHQ1986 and the LEI code for the Company is 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18.

ENDS

Contacts:

Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100

Tom Edwards-Moss, Chief Financial Officer

Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary

Murray Consultants

Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie

Andrew Smith: +353 83 076 5717, asmith@murraygroup.ie

About Hibernia REIT plc

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BGHQ1986 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     HBRN 
LEI Code:   635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
Sequence No.: 118811 
EQS News ID:  1222804 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222804&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2021 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
