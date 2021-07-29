Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Ein ganz wichtiger Meilenstein in Neufundland! Wer auf Gold setzt muß Leocor Gold kennen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DNAT ISIN: IM00BYYPQX37 Ticker-Symbol: K4H 
Stuttgart
29.07.21
17:47 Uhr
1,590 Euro
-0,130
-7,56 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KR1 PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KR1 PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.07.2021 | 17:04
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KR1 plc - Investment: RedStone Finance

KR1 plc - Investment: RedStone Finance

PR Newswire

London, July 29

29 July 2021

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Investment: RedStone Finance

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that the Company has invested a total of US$100,000 into the RedStone project, in return for a-yet-to-be determined amount of RedStone tokens. KR1 invested in this first RedStone financing round, led by Maven 11 and joined by other prominent investors such as 1kx and Bering Waters.

RedStone is a next-generation cross-chain data oracle technology that offers fast and cost-efficient access to data, a full historic audit trail and an insurance-backed decentralised dispute mechanism, that provides users with recourse in the event of inaccurate data provision. The project utilises permanent and affordable storage of the Arweave blockchain to keep data and track reputation, while integrating with a range of EVM-compatible chains such as Ethereum, Avalanche or Polygon, where the majority of all decentralised finance activity takes place.

Jakub Wojciechowski, CEO and Founder of RedStone Finance, commented:

"DeFi has experienced a colossal expansion, yet the oracle technology is lagging behind with the infrastructure created years ago. RedStone is looking to fill that gap by offering fast, cost-efficient and convenient tools for providing data to blockchain protocols. I am privileged to be surrounded by a group of very experienced investors who can help RedStone to reach its full potential."

George McDonaugh, Managing Director and Co-Founder of KR1, commented:

"RedStone stands out in the crowded world of blockchain oracle solutions in providing a real edge with regards to cost savings, latency, auditability and insurance. We are already seeing the project starting to gain traction and we are thrilled to fund Jakub and his team in his new endeavour."

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 PLC
George McDonaugh
Keld van Schreven
Simon Nicol
+44 (0)16 2467 6716

simon@KR1.io
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Mark Anwyl		(AQSE Corporate Adviser)
+44 (0)20 7469 0930
Nominis Advisory Ltd
Angus Campbell		(PR Adviser)
pr@KR1.io

About KR1 plc

KR1 is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain and DeFi projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market (KR1: AQSE), KR1 has built a notable reputation for generating significant returns by investing in many key projects that are designed to power the decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

KR1-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.