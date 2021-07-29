PURESSENCE BIO-TECH (USA) INC.: CELFULL Successfully Developed Nano-Microsphere Technology and Applied to New Product Pro-NMN

CORAL SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / The American biotechnology brand CELFULL has developed a new type of 'nano microsphere' technology which is applied in the field of anti-aging and precise nutrition. This development mainly focuses on solving the problem that NMN cannot be effectively absorbed and utilized by human body.

Recently, a breakthrough technology has solved the NMN absorption dilemma, causing heated discussions. This technology is the latest scientific breakthrough from the team of biomedical doctors of the CELFULL Institute of Mitochondrial Medicine in the United States. The development underwent tens of thousands of repeated research trials and clinical verifications, which took 3 years. CELFULL break through the bottleneck of NMN absorption by science, also reached groundbreaking achievements in product quality and production technology, opening a new ear in NMN: the "nano version of NMN'.

It is reported that the 'nano-microsphere technology' has obtained an international patent. Its core technology combines natural biopolymer film framework technology, nano-separation technology, FDS delivery technology, coating acid controlled technology, and specific enzyme release technology to achieve uniform absorption of NMN.

SEM image of CKGM/CS/TPP/5-ASA microcapsules; F: pure 5-ASA



Each capsule of CELFULL Pro-NMN contains about 1,000 microspheres, and each microsphere contains about 1,000,000 nanogrids. In total, one capsule has roughly 1 billion nanogrids, and each 'nanogrid' is evenly dispersed with 5 types of anti-aging ingredients.

CELFULL Pro-NMN will be throroughly distributed in the intestinal tract after consumption. Due to the dispersing effect of the dose, the distribution area of NMN on the surface of the gastrointestinal tract will increase, which increases the bioavailability of NMN, reduces or even abolishes irritation to the gastrointestinal tract, and makes NMN not affected by the cycle of food transportation within the gastrointestinal tract.

A: After taking CELFULL pro-NMN for 60 min, the concentration of effective ingredients gradually increases and will keep releasing for 8 h.

B: Human body keeps absorbing NAD+ for 24 h.

CELFULL Pro-NMN has patented composition ratio, containsβ-NMN with a high purity of 99.99%, salidroside to increase the ability of transport NMN in blood, dihydroquercetin to eliminate senescent cells and aid NMN in accurately replenishing young cells, pterostilbene to activate the rate-limiting pathway in absorption of NMN (the effect of pterostilbene is 4 times higher than that of resveratrol), American Ginsenoside to balance various nutrients and improve the functions of the ingredients.

With the further exploration of NMN research globally, the transformation of NMN research results will promote the development of anti-aging technology. The application of NMN in the field of anti-aging will be more common and widespread in the future.

