Americas Structural Adhesives Market worth $3.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Americas Structural Adhesives Market by Type (Acrylic, Epoxy, Methacrylate, Polyurethane), Application (Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Marine, Wind), Region (North America, South America) - Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market size will grow to USD 3.8 billion by 2026 from USD 3.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the 2021-2026 period.

Epoxy is projected to be the largest type of the Americas Structural Adhesives market.

Epoxy is the largest type in the Americas Structural Adhesives market in terms of volume. Epoxy adhesives are significantly used in the structural adhesives market owing to their excellent chemical resistance, low shrinkage value, and less volatile compounds produced during curing. These adhesives are formulated according to the end-application requirements. For aerospace, high-performance epoxy adhesives are formulated with different epoxy resins and hardeners in comparison to the ones used in the construction industry.

Wind energy is the fastest-growing application segment of the Americas Structural Adhesives market.

Wind energy is the fastest-growing application in Americas Structural Adhesives market, in terms of volume. The demand for wind energy is increasing due to its environmental benefits. It reduces dependence on fossil fuels for our energy requirements. The wind energy industry also offers the benefits of reducing greenhouse gases emission and enables the reduction of costs of power generation as compared to energy derived from nuclear or thermal power.

North America is the largest Americas Structural Adhesives market.

North America is projected to lead the Americas Structural Adhesives market and this dominance is expected to continue till 2026. The use of structural adhesives, such as epoxy, polyurethane, and acrylic, is very popular in the region. The North American market is highly regulated by the EPA (Environment Protection Agency), playing a key role in the monitoring and commercialization of structural adhesives products. The North American market has been a leader with respect to structural adhesives product innovation, in terms of improved performance, quality of adhesives, and new application development in aerospace, automotive, and wind energy industries. The key countries in the North American market are the US (the most dominant market, accounting for a significant market share), Mexico, and Canada.

