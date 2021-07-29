DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: New Directorship Notification

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: New Directorship Notification 29-Jul-2021 / 16:10 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") New directorship notification under Listing Rule 9.6.14 In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC. announces that Juliette Stacey, a non-executive director of the Company, will be appointed as a non-executive director of Stock Spirits Group PL.C. This appointment will take effect on 1 September 2021. Enquiries: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary Company.secretariat@fullers.co.uk 020 8996 2073 29 July 2021 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: RDN TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 118812 EQS News ID: 1222821 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222821&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2021 11:10 ET (15:10 GMT)