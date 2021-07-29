Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.07.2021
WKN: A0MXAU ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 
Frankfurt
29.07.21
08:03 Uhr
9,650 Euro
+0,100
+1,05 %
Dow Jones News
29.07.2021 | 17:43
117 Leser
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: New Directorship Notification

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: New Directorship Notification 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: New Directorship Notification 
29-Jul-2021 / 16:10 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") 
New directorship notification under Listing Rule 9.6.14 
 
 
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC. announces that Juliette Stacey, a 
non-executive director of the Company, will be appointed as a non-executive director of Stock Spirits Group PL.C. This 
appointment will take effect on 1 September 2021. 
 
Enquiries: 
 
Rachel Spencer 
Company Secretary 
Company.secretariat@fullers.co.uk 
020 8996 2073 
 
29 July 2021 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  118812 
EQS News ID:  1222821 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222821&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2021 11:10 ET (15:10 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
