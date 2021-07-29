Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors
Highlights Q2 2021:
› Revenue was USD 161.0 million, exceeding the guidance of USD 154-160 million, up 36% year-on-year (YoY) and up 4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)
› Bookings came in at USD 209.1 million remaining at a high level, up 110% YoY and flat QoQ
› EBITDA margin of 26.9%, clearly above the 17-21% guidance
› EBITDA was USD 43.3 million, up 173% YoY and up 22% QoQ
› EBIT was USD 24.6 million, up USD 27.4 million YoY and up USD 7.6 million QoQ
Outlook:
› Q3 2021 revenue is expected in the range of USD 162-170 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 18-22%.
› Full year revenue guidance has been increased to USD 640-660 million (previously USD 610-630 million) with an EBITDA margin in the range of 21.5-23.5% (previously 18-21%)
› The guidance is based on an average exchange rate of 1.20 USD/Euro.
Revenue breakdown per quarter:
in millions of USD
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q2 y-o-y growth
Automotive
60.5
56.7
68.3
61.6
40.8
65.4
83.5
82.8
35%
Industrial
24.4
20.1
22.1
23.9
23.9
27.3
32.4
35.2
47%
Medical
8.8
6.3
6.5
7.3
7.7
12.0
8.7
10.4
43%
Subtotal core business
93.7
83.2
96.9
92.7
72.3
104.7
124.6
128.4
38%
71.8%
73.3%
76.4%
78.1%
75.2%
77.1%
80.1%
79.8%
CCC1
36.7
30.1
29.7
25.9
23.7
30.9
30.6
32.4
25%
Others
0.0
0.1
0.3
0.2
0.1
0.3
0.3
0.1
Total revenues
130.5
113.4
126.9
118.8
96.1
135.9
155.4
161.0
36%
1 Consumer, Communications Computer
in millions of USD
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q2 y-o-y growth
CMOS
114.4
98.1
112.8
103.4
81.1
115.0
135.9
137.5
33%
MEMS
9.5
9.9
9.6
10.4
9.8
14.6
14.4
16.2
56%
Silicon carbide
6.5
5.5
4.5
5.0
5.2
6.3
6.1
7.2
44%
Total revenues
130.5
113.4
126.9
118.8
96.1
135.9
155.4
161.0
36%
Business development
Business continued to grow strongly throughout the second quarter and across all end markets. Total quarterly revenues amounted to USD 161.0 million, exceeding the guided USD 154-160 million and recording an increase of 36% year-on-year and 4% quarter-on-quarter.
X-FAB's core business targeting the Automotive, Industrial and Medical markets recorded revenues of USD 128.4 million, up 38% year-on-year and 3% quarter-on-quarter. Quarterly CCC revenues (Consumer, Communications Computer) came in at USD 32.4 million, corresponding to a growth of 25% year-on-year and 6% quarter-on-quarter.
Bookings remained strong throughout the second quarter and came in at USD 209.1 million, up 110% year-on-year and roughly at the level of the previous quarter.
In the second quarter, demand continued to be driven by the ongoing volume recovery following the COVID-19-related weakness in 2020 but also by adding new customers and projects, and by transferring existing development projects into volume production. Interest in X-FAB's specialty technologies is strong as they enable smart solutions which are key to address today's societal challenges. These include climate change with the need for greener energy and transportation (SiC), the COVID-19 era and aging societies with the need for fast and reliable point-of-care diagnostics (lab-on-a-chip) or the globalized and increasingly connected world requiring all kinds of sensor applications.
Prototyping and production revenue per quarter and end market:
in millions
of USD
Revenue
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q2 y-o-y growth
Automotive
Prototyping
2.3
2.6
3.6
3.2
3.0
31%
Production
59.3
38.2
61.8
80.4
79.8
35%
Industrial
Prototyping
7.2
7.2
8.2
9.0
10.3
43%
Production
16.7
16.6
19.0
23.3
24.9
49%
Medical
Prototyping
3.3
3.4
6.9
2.2
2.9
-12%
Production
4.0
4.2
5.1
6.4
7.5
88%
CCC
Prototyping
2.6
2.6
3.2
4.3
4.1
57%
Production
23.3
21.0
27.7
26.3
28.3
22%
With the consistently strong order intake and factories running at high utilization levels, the allocation of capacity to customers had to be continued throughout the second quarter. X-FAB's first priority remains to ensure its customers receive minimum supply to avoid any disruptions in their supply chain. An important part of this effort is to move business to X-FAB France, where free capacities are still available. In the second quarter, the share of the French site's revenues based on X-FAB technologies went up to 20% and is expected to increase significantly during the second half of 2021.
The order backlog accumulated at the end of the second quarter remains at a high level and will contribute positively to business growth over the coming quarters.
Quarterly prototyping revenues totaled USD 20.4 million, up 31% year-on-year and 8% quarter-on-quarter, reflecting the strong interest in X-FAB's technology portfolio.
Operations update
In the second quarter, X-FAB's factories continued to run at high utilization rates and the focus on execution excellence and productivity improvements remained essential to ensure the best supply to X-FAB's customers. In light of the strong demand, X-FAB is making every effort to ensure operations run smoothly at all locations. This includes the hire of additional staff, activities to secure the raw material supply but also the strict compliance with the safety measures which are in place to prevent any COVID-19-related disruptions.
The silicon carbide (SiC) activities progressed well and X-FAB was able to further expand its SiC customer base and projects pipeline mainly driven by existing customers expanding their portfolio of offerings. Quarterly SiC bookings more than doubled year-on-year and SiC revenues in the second quarter came in at USD 7.2 million, up 44% year-on-year and up 19% quarter-on-quarter. Demand for X-FAB's in-house SiC epitaxy line is also strong. About half of X-FAB's SiC customers are either in the process of qualifying or already producing SiC epitaxy at X-FAB's in-house line. SiC epitaxy refers to the process of depositing a thin epitaxial layer on a SiC raw wafer, which is a significant value-add step in the overall process of manufacturing silicon carbide semiconductors.
Capital expenditures in the second quarter amounted to USD 14.2 million, up 90% compared to the same quarter last year. The growth in capex was mainly related to prepayments for new equipment which was part of the investment projects initiated in the first quarter. In the second quarter, X-FAB launched additional capex projects for the expansion of capacity that have a total value of USD 85 million, most of which will be due for payment in 2022.
Financial update
Second quarter EBITDA was USD 43.3 million with an EBITDA margin of 26.9%, clearly exceeding the guided 17-21%. The positive earnings development is mainly due to the strong revenue growth. Additionally, the inventory of unfinished and finished goods significantly increased by USD 5.3 million, also contributing positively to second quarter profitability.
In 2020 and in the context of a COVID-19 government support scheme, X-FAB Texas received a loan of USD 6.5 million to secure payroll and utility payments. Under the terms of the program, X-FAB Texas was able to apply for loan forgiveness after having fulfilled certain conditions regarding the retention of employees. This loan forgiveness was approved by the authorities in June 2021. Thus, the balance of the loan was released to income and offset against cost of sales, which also had a positive effect on the profitability of the second quarter. Excluding this one-off effect, EBITDA would still have been above guidance at 22.9%.
Based on the positive business development and an expected further increase in profitability, deferred tax assets from loss carry forwards increased by USD 2.9 million in the second quarter.
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter were at USD 205.1 million, up 5% against the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the share of Euro-denominated sales amounted to 33%, therefore limiting the impact of exchange rate fluctuations on profitability and ensuring a natural hedging of the business. X-FAB will continue its efforts to further increase the share of Euro-denominated sales up to a level of approximately 40%, which corresponds to the share of costs incurred in Euro.
The actual US-Dollar/Euro exchange rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 1.20 leading to an EBITDA margin of 26.9%. At a constant exchange rate of 1.10, as experienced in the second quarter of last year, the EBITDA margin would have been 27.8%.
Management comments outlook
Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB Group, said: "It is a great pleasure to see the high level of interest in our technology offerings. All end markets we serve are performing very well and this is not only related to the ongoing recovery after the past two difficult years. Societies are in transformation, mainly driven by climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, and while the outcome is still open, it is clear that smart technological solutions are essential to tackle the challenges ahead of us. We, as X-FAB, take pride in offering technologies which enable such smart solutions and I see X-FAB well positioned for future growth. In the short-term and in light of the challenges related to the extraordinary demand situation, all our customers can rest assured that their reliable supply is our first priority. Our teams across all X-FAB sites are working very hard to deliver excellent results and to further increase output."
Procedures of the independent auditor
The statutory auditor, KPMG Bedrijfsrevisoren Réviseurs d'Entreprises BV, represented by Jos Briers, has confirmed that their review procedures, which have been substantially completed, have not revealed any significant matters requiring adjustment of the condensed consolidated financial information included in this press release as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
X-FAB Quarterly Conference Call
X-FAB's second quarter results will be discussed in a live conference call on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 6.30 p.m. CET. The conference call will be in English. Please register in advance of the conference using the following link:
http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/2492570.
Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and a unique registrant ID. In the 10 minutes prior to the call, you will need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.
The conference call will be available for replay from July 29, 2021, 11.30 p.m. CET until August 5, 2021, 11.30 p.m. CET. The replay number will be +44 (0) 3333009785, conference ID 2492570.
The third quarter 2021 results will be communicated on October 28, 2021.
About X-FAB
X-FAB is the leading analog/mixed-signal and MEMS foundry group manufacturing silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer, medical and other applications. Its customers worldwide benefit from the highest quality standards, manufacturing excellence and innovative solutions by using X-FAB's modular CMOS processes in geometries ranging from 1.0 to 0.13 µm, and its special silicon carbide and MEMS long-lifetime processes. X-FAB's analog-digital integrated circuits (mixed-signal ICs), sensors and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) are manufactured at six production facilities in Germany, France, Malaysia and the U.S. X-FAB employs about 4,000 people worldwide.
For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Half-year
ended
unaudited
Half-year
ended
unaudited
Revenue
160,955
118,756
155,420
316,375
245,650
Revenues in USD in
66
67
67
67
69
Revenues in EUR in
33
32
33
33
30
Cost of sales
-119,230
-107,942
-120,419
-239,649
-220,361
Gross Profit
41,725
10,814
35,001
76,726
25,289
Gross Profit margin in %
25.9
9.1
22.5
24.3
10.3
Research and development expenses
-8,692
-5,891
-8,482
-17,174
-11,791
Selling expenses
-2,008
-2,118
-2,119
-4,127
-4,130
General and administrative expenses
-7,649
-6,992
-8,150
-15,800
-14,648
Rental income and expenses from investment properties
668
183
627
1,295
223
Other income and other expenses
559
1,210
155
714
776
Operating profit
24,602
-2,794
17,032
41,635
-4,281
Finance income
3,470
3,410
4,283
7,753
6,909
Finance costs
-3,104
-5,260
-7,167
-10,271
-13,695
Net financial result
366
-1,850
-2,884
-2,518
-6,786
Profit before tax
24,968
-4,644
14,148
39,117
-11,067
Income tax
1,769
-1,243
-1,374
395
-1,544
Profit for the period
26,737
-5,887
12,775
39,512
-12,611
Operating profit (EBIT)
24,602
-2,794
17,032
41,635
-4,281
Depreciation
18,718
18,657
18,551
37,269
37,488
EBITDA
43,320
15,863
35,583
78,903
33,207
EBITDA margin in %
26.9
13.4
22.9
24.9
13.5
Earnings per share at the end of period
0.20
-0.05
0.10
0.30
-0.10
Weighted average number of shares
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
EUR/USD average exchange rate
1.20429
1.10006
1.20628
1.20528
1.10140
Amounts in the financial tables provided in this press release are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated, rounding differences may occur.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
in thousands of USD
Quarter ended
unaudited
Quarter ended
30 Jun 2020
unaudited
Year ended
31 Dec 2020
audited
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant, and equipment
325,812
350,156
336,848
Investment properties
8,265
8,843
8,556
Intangible assets
4,807
4,988
4,726
Other non-current assets
48
7,729
68
Deferred tax assets
33,223
33,248
30,392
Total non-current assets
372,156
404,964
380,590
Current assets
Inventories
162,235
165,268
153,711
Trade and other receivables
66,994
48,442
54,576
Other assets
48,641
35,106
38,054
Cash and cash equivalents
205,109
191,636
205,867
Total current assets
482,979
440,451
452,208
TOTAL ASSETS
855,135
845,415
832,798
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
432,745
432,745
432,745
Share premium
348,709
348,709
348,709
Retained earnings
-80,465
-146,823
-120,603
Cumulative translation adjustment
-594
-582
-747
Treasury shares
-770
-770
-770
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
699,626
633,279
659,334
Non-controlling interests
341
365
344
Total equity
699,967
633,644
659,677
Non-current liabilities
Non-current loans and borrowings
34,899
82,753
44,413
Other non-current liabilities and provisions
4,241
7,407
4,371
Total non-current liabilities
39,140
90,159
48,784
Current liabilities
Trade payables
26,809
27,778
27,882
Current loans and borrowings
24,321
30,875
31,796
Other current liabilities and provisions
64,898
62,958
64,658
Total current liabilities
116,029
121,611
124,336
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
855,135
845,415
832,798
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Half-year
ended
unaudited
Half-year
ended
unaudited
Income before taxes
24,968
-4,644
14,148
39,117
-11,067
Reconciliation of net income to cash flow arising from operating activities:
12,079
18,427
21,592
33,670
44,649
Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies
18,718
18,657
18,551
37,269
37,488
Recognized investment grants and subsidies netted with depreciation and amortization
-848
-851
-841
-1,689
-1,752
Interest income and expenses (net)
-117
1,114
-122
-240
1,632
Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property, and equipment (net)
-280
-34
-112
-392
-315
Loss/(gain) on the change in fair value of derivatives (net) and financial assets (net)
0
0
0
0
-420
Other non-cash transactions (net)
-5,393
-458
4,116
-1,277
8,016
Changes in working capital:
-12,864
16,687
-20,195
-33,059
11,032
Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables
-943
15,547
-11,293
-12,236
6,617
Decrease/(increase) of other receivables prepaid expenses
-6,055
3,107
-5,499
-11,554
15,276
Decrease/(increase) of inventories
-6,055
-4,984
-2,469
-8,524
-10,620
(Decrease)/increase of trade payables
-126
-4,950
526
400
-8,499
(Decrease)/increase of other liabilities
316
7,967
-1,460
-1,144
8,257
Income taxes (paid)/received
-14
-92
-1,733
-1,747
-720
Cash Flow from operating activities
24,169
30,379
13,812
37,981
43,895
Cash Flow from investing activities:
Payments for property, plant, equipment intangible assets
-14,216
-7,492
-9,702
-23,917
-17,094
Proceeds from sale of financial assets
0
0
0
0
1,156
Payments for loan investments to related parties
-38
-42
-91
-129
-138
Proceeds from loan investments related parties
45
51
80
125
113
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
285
40
117
402
318
Interest received
468
475
471
938
970
Cash Flow used in investing activities
-13,456
-6,967
-9,125
-22,582
-14,674
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow con't
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Half-year
ended
unaudited
Half-year
ended
unaudited
Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities:
Proceeds from loans and borrowings
4,479
8,813
0
4,479
8,813
Repayment of loans and borrowings
-4,231
-6,547
-7,619
-11,850
-12,938
Payments of lease installments
-1,529
-1,453
-1,174
-2,702
-2,811
Receipt of government grants and subsidies
0
0
0
0
696
Interest paid
-350
-260
-348
-698
-442
Distribution to non-controlling interests
0
0
-12
-12
-12
Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities
-1,630
553
-9,153
-10,783
-6,693
Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash
217
1,084
-5,591
-5,374
-4,102
Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents
9,083
23,965
-4,466
4,617
22,527
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
195,810
166,587
205,867
205,867
173,211
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of
the period
205,109
191,636
195,810
205,109
191,636
