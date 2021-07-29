FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, July 29
FirstGroup plc
29 July 2021
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Exercise of options under LTIP and EABP schemes and partial sale to
satisfy resulting Income Tax and National Insurance liabilities
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified that Chief Executive Matthew Gregory exercised the following options over ordinary shares of 5 pence each which were awarded in 2018, in accordance with the terms of the LTIP and EABP plans:
|Plan
|Number of shares under option
|Long Term Incentive Plan 2018 ("LTIP 2018")
|166,811
|Executive Annual Bonus Plan 2018 ("EABP 2018")
|86,958
Matthew's beneficial holding of ordinary shares in the Company has increased from 557,061 to 691,144. As part of the exercise, Matthew sold 119,686 of the shares, which was the amount required to satisfy the resulting Income Tax and National Insurance liabilities.
The transactions listed above took place in London (XLON) on 28 July 2021.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.
Enquiries:
Seema Kamboj, Deputy Company Secretary
+44 (0) 7583 675724
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Matthew Gregory
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
- Aggregated volume
- Price
253,769
NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|28 July 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|4
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Subsequent sale to cover Income Tax and National Insurance liabilities
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
119,686
£103,408.70
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|28 July 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted