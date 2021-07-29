FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

29 July 2021

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Exercise of options under LTIP and EABP schemes and partial sale to

satisfy resulting Income Tax and National Insurance liabilities

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified that Chief Executive Matthew Gregory exercised the following options over ordinary shares of 5 pence each which were awarded in 2018, in accordance with the terms of the LTIP and EABP plans:

Plan Number of shares under option Long Term Incentive Plan 2018 ("LTIP 2018") 166,811 Executive Annual Bonus Plan 2018 ("EABP 2018") 86,958

Matthew's beneficial holding of ordinary shares in the Company has increased from 557,061 to 691,144. As part of the exercise, Matthew sold 119,686 of the shares, which was the amount required to satisfy the resulting Income Tax and National Insurance liabilities.

The transactions listed above took place in London (XLON) on 28 July 2021.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

