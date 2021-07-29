The NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform enables Claro Colombia to exceed consumer expectations and position itself as the prime aggregator for all digital entertainment



Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - July 29 2021 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, announced that Claro Colombia, the largest mobile telecommunications provider in the country, has selected the NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform to power its newly launched Claro Box TV.

Launched in June, the new Android TV-based set-top box enables Claro Colombia's clients to watch the content they want, when they want, with advanced services including video-on-demand, start-over, catch-up TV, cloud DVR and remote control voice assist. It provides them with a modern user experience that aggregates and bundles third-party apps and services including Netflix which is already integrated into the Claro Box. Subscribers will soon also have the option to have their Netflix account charges posted directly to their Claro monthly bill, positioning the operator as the prime aggregator for all digital entertainment needs through a single, Claro-branded app.

Claro Box TV also allows customers to access more than 300 applications from Google Play and all Google services available on Android TV systems from a single device.

'Our clients are the most important, and we want them to enjoy the latest in innovation and technology,' said Walter Borda, Corporate Director Strategic Planning & Innovation at Claro Colombia. 'Our Claro Box TV is the evolution of the experience and entertainment so that Colombians can enjoy it all in one place'.

NAGRA's powerful data-driven business analytics tools also provide active monetization offerings, allowing Claro Colombia to increase customer satisfaction and loyalty through a more personalized experience.

Additionally, with the NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform, Claro Box TV centralizes content, tariffs and accounts into one management platform that, in conjunction with Android TV, allows Claro Colombia to market an aggregated OTT service and associated user experience that is competitive and compelling to their existing and future customers.

'Claro Colombia is a great example of how today's pay-TV operators can use the NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform to address today's aggregation challenge head-on,' said Xavier Fustagueras, SVP Sales Americas at NAGRA. 'Claro Box TV is a clear demonstration of that, delivering an innovative and forward-looking service that not only provides customers with a centralized, aggregated offering that delivers the features consumers demand, but also optimizes Claro Colombia's own content and connects consumers with other major streaming service provider catalogs.'

For more information about the NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform visit

https://dtv.nagra.com/opentv-video-platform

About NAGRA

NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetisation of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media contact

Cédric Alber

Kudelski Group - Corporate Communications

Director Corporate Communications & Media Relations

+41 79 647 61 71

+1 (415) 962-5005

cedric.alber@nagra.com