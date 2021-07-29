Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 29 juillet/July 2021) - The common shares of Element79 Gold Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Element79 Gold Corp. is a junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The company is currently focused on the Dale Property located in Timmins, Ontario.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Element79 Gold Corp. ont été approuvées pour inscription à la CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Element79 Gold Corp. est une société minière junior engagée dans l'acquisition, l'exploration et le développement de propriétés minières. La société se concentre actuellement sur la propriété Dale située à Timmins, en Ontario.

Issuer/Émetteur: Element79 Gold Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): ELEM Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 43 851 322 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 30 419 050 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 28619A 10 1 ISIN: CA28619A 10 1 2 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 3 août/August 2021 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 août/August Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

