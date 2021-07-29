ActivePure Technology: ActivePure Technologies Australasian Partner, Big Blue, Is Proud to Help the NZ Team Stay Safe at the Tokyo Olympics

ActivePure Technology products will run in the NZ Team premises of the Olympic Village

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / ActivePure Technologies' Australasian partner Big Blue, is proud to be helping the New Zealand Team stay safe at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by installing ActivePure Technology in the New Zealand Team residential locations in Tokyo. ActivePure Technology is a continuous, full-coverage, real-time air and surface disinfection technology proven by science and independently validated to inactivate the COVID-19 virus and other clinically relevant pathogens in the air and on surfaces.

"Big Blue is proud to be contributing an extra layer of infection protection for New Zealand's athletes while they're at the Tokyo Olympic Games," said Paul Wiggans, managing director of Big Blue, an ActivePure Technologies global partner.

"Safeguarding our team's health is paramount. Our units will give the athletes peace of mind that they have a proven technology helping to keep both the air they breathe and the surfaces they touch safer, allowing them to focus on achieving their Olympic goals."

ActivePure is safe for use in occupied interior spaces; its safety has been validated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with the clearance of the ActivePure Medical Guardian as a Class II Medical Device. The groundbreaking disinfection technology is trusted by sports teams to protect players, staff and spectators. Sports teams and athletic organizations that rely on ActivePure Technology as the go-to solution for effective indoor surface and air purification include professional sports franchises, collegiate sports teams, sports complexes and thousands of gyms and fitness facilities worldwide.

"ActivePure Technology is the most powerful surface and air purification technology ever discovered. The beauty of ActivePure Technology is that it is variant and disease agnostic, allowing people to have the same fresh air protection indoors that they enjoy while outside," said Joe Urso, chief executive officer of ActivePure Technologies, LLC. "Congratulations to the New Zealand Team for leading the way in infection prevention, ensuring that all available steps are taken to keep their athletes and coaches healthy and safe while they compete."

The ActivePure air and surface disinfection technology was initially created to support vegetation growth on the International Space Station. NASA was attempting to grow potatoes in space but needed to remediate the volatile organic compound ethylene, which is naturally released by ripening vegetation. NASA researchers discovered how to recreate the naturally occurring process that happens in outdoor air when UV light intersects with H2O molecules and produces superoxides which naturally filter the air.

ActivePure has worked over decades to further refine and develop this innovation to quickly and safely remediate a broad spectrum of surface and airborne pathogens. ActivePure is an essential layer of protection in the era of COVID-19. It effectively protects people in enclosed spaces-especially when windows or doors cannot be opened to allow for natural air to circulate, which is the case in many hotel rooms, athletic training facilities, and transportation vehicles. ActivePure Technology safely recreates indoors what happens naturally outdoors. ActivePure Technology is backed by scientific evidence that proves it successfully addresses a variety of molds, fungi, bacteria and viruses.

Measures designed to improve airflow in enclosed spaces and increase outdoor airflow to all occupied interior spaces are mandated by the World Players Association, but compliance can prove difficult. ActivePure Technologies Chief Medical and Science Advisor Deborah Birx, M.D. says, "Increased ventilation in enclosed spaces sometimes isn't always possible to the level needed. Adding ActivePure as an additional layered countermeasure increases the confidence that indoor air is safer."

To learn more about ActivePure Technology, its uses and scientific studies on its proven effectiveness, please visit ActivePure.comor call 888-217-4316.

