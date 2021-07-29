Press Release

SCOR announces the publication of its interim financial report for the six months ended June 30, 2021

SCOR announces the public release and the filing with the Autorité des marchés financiers of its interim financial report for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

The interim financial report for the six months ended June 30, 2021, is available on the company's website at www.scor.com.

Forward-looking statements

This document includes forward-looking statements and information about the objectives of SCOR, in particular, relating to its current or future projects. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense or conditional mode, as well as terms such as "estimate", "believe", "have the objective of", "intend to", "expect", "result in", "should" and other similar expressions. It should be noted that the achievement of these objectives and forward-looking statements is dependent on the circumstances and facts that arise in the future.

Forward-looking statements and information about objectives may be impacted by known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may significantly alter the future results, performance and accomplishments planned or expected by SCOR.

The full impact of the Covid-19 crisis on SCOR's business and results can still not be accurately assessed at this stage, given the uncertainty related both to the magnitude and duration of the Covid-19 pandemic and to the possible effects of future governmental actions and/or legal developments in this context. This uncertainty follows from the considerable difficulty in working on sound hypotheses on the impact of this crisis due to the lack of comparable events, the ongoing nature of the pandemic and its far-reaching impacts on the global economy, on the health of the population and on our customers and counterparties.

These hypotheses include, in particular:

- the duration of the pandemic, its impact on health on the short and long term,

- the availability, efficacy, effectiveness and take-up rate and effect of the vaccines;

- the response of government bodies worldwide (including executive, legislative and regulatory);

- the potential judicial actions or social influences;

- the coverage and interpretation of SCOR's contracts under these circumstances;

- the assessment of the net claim estimates and impact of claim mitigation actions.

Therefore:

- any assessments and resulting figures presented in this document will necessarily be estimates based on evolving analyses, and encompass a wide range of theoretical hypotheses, which are still highly evolutive;

- at this stage, none of these scenarios, assessments, impact analyses or figures can be considered as certain or definitive.

Information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect SCOR's business is set forth in the 2020 Universal Registration Document filed on March 2, 2021, under number D.21-0084 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers.

In addition, such forward-looking statements are not "profit forecasts" within the meaning of Article 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/980.

Financial information

The Group's financial information contained in this document is prepared on the basis of IFRS and interpretations issued and approved by the European Union.

Unless otherwise specified, prior-year balance sheet, income statement items and ratios have not been reclassified.

The calculation of financial ratios (such as book value per share, return on investments, return on invested assets, Group cost ratio, return on equity, net combined ratio and life technical margin) is detailed in the Appendix of this report.

The first half 2021 financial information has been subject to the completion of a limited review by SCOR's independent auditors.

Unless otherwise specified, all figures are presented in Euros. Any figures for a period subsequent to June 30, 2021 should not be taken as a forecast of the expected financials for these periods.

The solvency ratio is not an audited value.

