SHOWROOMPRIVE: 2021 HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

2021 Half Year financial report

La Plaine Saint Denis, July 29, 2021 - Showroomprivé, a leading European online retailer, specialising in fashion for the Digital Woman, has published and filed with the French securities regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers its Half Year Financial Report at June 30, 2021.

It can be consulted on the website of the Company: http://showroomprivegroup.com

ABOUT showroomprive.com

Showroomprivé.com is a European player in event-driven online sales that is innovative and specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 3,000 partner brands over its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in six other countries. Since its creation in 2006, the company has undergone quick growth.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross internet business volume with all taxes included of more than 962 million euros in 2020, and net revenue of 698 million euros. The Group employs more than 950 people.

Contacts

Showroomprivé ACTUS finance & communication Sylvie Chan Diaz, Investor relations Grégoire Saint-Marc, Investor relations investor.relations@showroomprive.net showroomprive@actus.fr +33 1 53 67 36 94 Priscilla Le Minter, Communication Manon Clairet, Press Relations priscilla.leminter@showroomprive.net mclairet@actus.fr +33 1 76 21 50 16 +33 1 53 67 36 73

