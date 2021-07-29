Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.07.2021
Ein ganz wichtiger Meilenstein in Neufundland! Wer auf Gold setzt muß Leocor Gold kennen
WKN: A142R6 ISIN: FR0013006558 Ticker-Symbol: 19R 
Frankfurt
29.07.21
17:20 Uhr
3,385 Euro
+0,045
+1,35 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
29.07.2021 | 18:12
SHOWROOMPRIVE: 2021 HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

PRESS RELEASE

2021 Half Year financial report

La Plaine Saint Denis, July 29, 2021 - Showroomprivé, a leading European online retailer, specialising in fashion for the Digital Woman, has published and filed with the French securities regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers its Half Year Financial Report at June 30, 2021.

It can be consulted on the website of the Company: http://showroomprivegroup.com

ABOUT showroomprive.com

Showroomprivé.com is a European player in event-driven online sales that is innovative and specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 3,000 partner brands over its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in six other countries. Since its creation in 2006, the company has undergone quick growth.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross internet business volume with all taxes included of more than 962 million euros in 2020, and net revenue of 698 million euros. The Group employs more than 950 people.

For more information: https://www.showroomprivegroup.com

Contacts

ShowroomprivéACTUS finance & communication
Sylvie Chan Diaz, Investor relationsGrégoire Saint-Marc, Investor relations
investor.relations@showroomprive.netshowroomprive@actus.fr
+33 1 53 67 36 94
Priscilla Le Minter, CommunicationManon Clairet, Press Relations
priscilla.leminter@showroomprive.netmclairet@actus.fr
+33 1 76 21 50 16+33 1 53 67 36 73
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mpuckZZmY5mWnHFrZJVuZpZkm5tkmmTKZZWbxWZuaJ6Zbm9hlGZjl8rGZnBhmmhp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-70533-cp-de-mise-a-disposition-rfs-depot-amf_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2021 Actusnews Wire
