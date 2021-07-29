Linkfire: Major Shareholder Announcement - Redelivery of Lent Shares

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)

With reference to regulatory release "Major shareholder announcement and share lending arrangement" dated 28 June 2021, Linkfire A/S, CVR. no. 35835431, (the "Company") hereby announces that it has received the following notification according to the Danish Capital Markets Act section 38 regarding the existing direct and indirect major shareholders' holding of shares in the Company. The information contained in this press release is based on a share capital of the Company amounting to 58,339,222 shares, each with a nominal value of DKK 0.01.

Rocket Group ApS

Notice is hereby given that Rocket Group ApS, CVR. no. 35403124, which is the joint holding company of Lars Wiberg Ettrup, the CEO and co-founder of the Company, and Alexander Dominic Cassoni, today has increased its shareholdings in the Company with 912,724 shares, due to a redelivery of lent shares from Pareto Securities AB, Sweden, as part of the lending arrangements related to the Initial public offering of shares in the Company. Reference is made to regulatory release "Major shareholder announcement and share lending arrangement" dated 28 June 2021

Following the redelivery of lent shares, Rocket Group ApS holds 12,161,785 shares in the Company, each with a nominal value of DKK 0.01, corresponding to approximately 20.85 per cent of the total outstanding share capital and the voting rights of the Company.

NCP-IVS Fund III K/S

Notice is hereby given that, NCP-IVS Fund III K/S, CVR. no. 33772742, today has increased its shareholdings in the Company with 1,096,204 shares, due to a redelivery of lent shares from Pareto Securities AB, Sweden, as part of the lending arrangements related to the Initial public offering of shares in the Company. Reference is made to regulatory release "Major shareholder announcement and share lending arrangement" on 28 June 2021.

Following the redelivery of lent shares, NCP-IVS Fund III K/S holds 14,934,610 shares in the Company, each with a nominal value of DKK 0.01, corresponding to approximately 25.60 per cent of the total outstanding share capital and the voting rights of the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Lars Ettrup, CEO, Linkfire A/S

Telephone: +45 61 33 99 53

E-mail: le@linkfire.com