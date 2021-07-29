Cash position of €24.5 million as of June 30, 2021, providing financial visibility until the end of 2022 and enabling the Company to accelerate its development and its portfolio

Preparing an ambitious clinical plan for AsiDNA, with implementation to be initiated in the fall of 2021

Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALONX, Nasdaq First North: ONXEO), Onxeo », a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage response (DDR) in oncology, today announced its consolidated half-yearly financial results to June 30, 2021 and provides an update on its activities.

Judith Greciet, Chief Executive Officer of Onxeo, said: "Building upon the advances achieved in 2020, the first half of 2021 was marked by the strengthening of our financial resources and the furtherance of several preclinical and clinical programs, in particular those aimed at AsiDNA.

With regard to AsiDNA, the data obtained during the first half of the year confirm the exceptional properties of this drug candidate and will give rise to a wider range of clinical prospects.

AsiDNA's highly novel mechanism of action hijacking DNA repair functions is the basis of its novel antitumor properties, such as the ability to fight tumor resistance to several important classes of targeted therapies1, to induce a deficiency of the HR repair pathway, necessary for PARPi to be fully effective2, to increase the efficacy of reference treatments such as chemotherapy3. Other properties such as action on tumor metabolism and antitumor immune response are also under investigation.

Over the past few weeks, we have assembled a Scientific Advisory Committee composed of eminent members of the international medical and scientific community in the fields of DDR, resistance to treatment and, more generally, drug development in oncology. The appointment of Dr. Shefali Agarwal, a global clinical development expert, as Chairwoman of our Board of Directors, is also a strong signal of a new strategic focus in the Company's development.

With their support and expert advice, we are currently revisiting the opportunities and priorities for the development of AsiDNA, with the aim of implementing, starting this fall, an ambitious global clinical plan that will aim to maximize its worth by targeting the indications and combinations creating the most value.

In the meantime, the REVOCAN study of AsiDNA in combination with PARP inhibitors is continuing under the guidance of its sponsor, Gustave Roussy, and the AsiDNA Children study, sponsored by the Institut Curie to evaluate AsiDNA in combination with radiotherapy in recurrent high-grade glioma (HGG) in children, is also expected to begin this year.

In addition, we have secured Onxeo's financial visibility until the end of 2022, notably through a rights issue widely supported by our shareholders, and in particular by our core shareholders, Invus and Financière de la Montagne.

Lastly, the first half of 2021 has still been largely subject to the uncertainties of the global pandemic, and I would like to warmly thank the Onxeo teams, our partners and our shareholders for their involvement and unfailing support, which will enable us to approach the major strategic steps that will be taken in the next 18 months with confidence and self-assurance."

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2021

Consolidated income statement (IFRS) In thousands of euros 30/06/2021 30/06/2020 Revenues, including: Recurring revenues Non-recurring revenues 589 0 589 1,082 1,076 6 Operating expenses (5,367) (2,390) (5,067) (1,916) Other current operating income 33 34 Current operating income (4,745) (3,951) Other non-current operating income and expenses 198 10,040 Share of profit (loss) of companies accounted for by the equity method Operating profit after equity method income (loss) (4,547) 6,089 Financial result (238) (224) Pre-tax income (4,785) 5,065 Income tax 15 (823) Net income (4,770) 5,042

Consolidated revenues for the period ended June 30, 2021, amounted to 0.6 million euros and consisted exclusively of contractual licensing fees for a non-strategic product, whereas revenues for the first half of 2020, amounting to 1.1 million euros, corresponded to revenues from the commercialization of Beleodaq, which have been recognized in the Group's accounts until the date of signature of the licensing agreement with Acrotech Biopharma in April 2020.

Operating expenses increased slightly as a result of the evolution of R&D expenses, which went from 1.9 million euros at June 30, 2020 to 2.4 million euros at June 30, 2021, in line with the progress of AsiDNA and OX401 programs.

The strong variation in other non-current operating income and expenses, which went from a net amount of 10 million euros in the first half of 2020 to a net amount of 0.2 million, is due to the recognition in 2020 of the effects of the license agreement with Acrotech Biopharma, and notably

an income of 5,7 million euros in net proceeds from the transaction,

an expense of 2,8 million euros corresponding to the net book value of the R&D assets related to Beleodaq,

an income of 7,1 million euros corresponding to the amount of royalties, evaluated by management, that the group expected to receive after the date of signature of the agreement and through which it will repay the balance of the SWK loan.

The financial result at June 30, 2021, is a loss of 0.2 million euro, mainly due to the cost of the bond loan with SWK Holdings.

As a result of the changes in business activity reflected by the income and expense items described above, the net result for the six months ended June 30, 2021, is a loss of 4.8 million euros, compared with a profit of 5 million euros for the first half of 2020.

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT JUNE 30, 2021

The Group's cash position on June 30, 2021, was 24.5 million euros, compared with 14.5 million euros at December 31, 2020. The change in cash and cash equivalents is mainly due to the financing implemented during the first half of the year, State-backed loans and a capital increase, which provided Onxeo with net proceeds of 14.4 million euros and enabled it to meet operating expenses of 5.4 million euros.

The cash available on June 30, 2021, provides Onxeo with visibility until at least the end of 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 1ST HALF-YEAR 2021, RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND OUTLOOK

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

On January 28, 2021, the Company announced that it had obtained non-dilutive financing of 5 million euros in the form of State Guaranteed Loans.

On March 10, 2021, the Company announced the launch of a capital increase with preferential subscription rights for shareholders in France and Denmark, based on the seventeenth and twentieth resolutions adopted by the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of June 19, 2020.

On April 12, 2021, the Company announced the success of this capital increase, with a subscription rate of approximately 104.8%, corresponding to 13,677,125 New Shares, of which 7,565,328 were requested on an unrestricted basis, fully allocated through the exercise of the extension clause. The gross amount of the capital increase, including issue premium, amounts to 9,710,758.75 euros. At the end of the capital increase, the Company's share capital amounted to 22,998,733.75 euros, divided into 91,994,935 shares with a nominal value of 0.25 euro each.

On May 27, 2021, Onxeo announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Committee composed of leading scientific and clinical experts in the fields of DNA Damage Response, immunology and oncology drug development. This committee will advise and guide the Company in advancing its PlatON platform and developing innovative therapies that address unmet medical needs and improve the outlook for cancer patients.

On June 10, 2021, the General Meeting of Shareholders renewed the term of office of Walter Thomas Hofstaetter as Director for three years and ratified the appointment of two new Directors: Mr. Julien Miara, representing Invus, and Dr. Shefali Agarwal, an independent Director. Jean-Pierre Bizzari, an independent member of the Board of Directors, has resigned from his position for personal reasons at the end of June 2021.

On July 29, 2021, the Company announced the appointment of Dr. Shefali Agarwal as Chairperson of the Board of Directors, replacing Ms. Danièle Guyot-Caparros, who remains an independent member of the Board and Chairperson of the Audit committee (please refer to the press release published today

To date, the Board of Directors is thus composed of 7 members, 3 men and 4 women, including 4 independent members.

AsiDNA

In February 2021, Onxeo entered into a clinical research agreement with Institut Curie, France's leading cancer center, to conduct a Phase 1b/2 study to evaluate the effect of AsiDNA in combination with radiotherapy in children with recurrent high-grade glioma (HGG) eligible for re-irradiation. This study is supported by a grant from the European Fight Kids Cancer program and is being conducted as part of the European Innovative Therapies for Children with Cancer (ITCC) consortium. The Institut Curie, as sponsor of the study, will submit the request for authorization to the health authorities and ethics committees, with the aim of initiating this study in 2021.

Onxeo completed the DRIIV-1b study of AsiDNA in combination with reference chemotherapies (carboplatin and paclitaxel) in patients with advanced solid tumors during the first half of 2021. The very favorable safety profile of AsiDNA was confirmed and significantly longer control times were observed than with previous treatment lines. These results were published in the scientific journal Oncology Cancer Case Reports in March 2021.

The Company presented new preclinical data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) meeting in April 2021 showing that acquired resistance to KRASG12C inhibitors (a new class of targeted therapies), evolves from persistent drug-tolerant cells vulnerable to AsiDNA.

The REVOCAN study evaluating the combination of AsiDNA with PARP inhibitors (PARPi) in relapsed ovarian cancer also continued in the first half of 2021. Results from Part 1b of the study, which will focus on the safety of this combination, are now expected from Gustave Roussy, the sponsor, in the second half of 2021.

In addition, Onxeo has continued its active policy of industrial protection of its compounds and their applications and announced in June 2021 the authorization of a new patent in the United States that extends the protection of AsiDNA associated with PARP inhibitors. This new patent protects both AsiDNA in combination with any PARP inhibitor, and a method of treating cancers with a so-called "HR proficient" genetic profile with this combination. This patent is based on preclinical data showing that AsiDNA is able, through its novel mechanism of action, to interfere with DNA repair pathways, including the homologous recombination (HR) pathway. AsiDNA thus produces a "HR-deficient" background, which is necessary for PARPi to be fully effective, regardless of the initial genetic background of the tumor.

The work undertaken with our experts, especially those of our newly formed Scientific Advisory Committee, to establish an ambitious and robust clinical plan for AsiDNA will of course rely on these programs to determine the new directions of its development, which will be implemented from the fall of 2021.

As part of the acceleration of the development of AsiDNA, the Company could also file an IND application to extend its clinical program to the United States.

OX400

Based on Onxeo's decoy agonist technology, OX400 compounds are positioned as potent PARP agonists, acting on both the DNA damage response and the activation of the immune response.

New preclinical results presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) meeting in April 2021 showed that by specifically trapping and hyper-activating PARP, OX400 compounds have the potential to modulate the immune response and deplete tumor cell metabolism. Ongoing in-vitro and in-vivo studies of OX400 compounds aim to validate their action, alone and in combination with immunotherapies, and to optimize their efficacy profile. These translational studies will help optimize the entry into the clinic, which could occur within 12 to 18 months.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTEXT

To date, the Company considers that it has experienced only a limited impact from the health crisis and has limited exposure to risks on its operations due to the Covid-19 epidemic. The impact has mainly been a slowdown in the pace of recruitment for the REVOCAN study, leading to a delay in obtaining the first results.

However, Onxeo does not exclude that a resumption of containment measures could affect the smooth running of its subcontracted activities, in particular the conduct of clinical trials, and thus lead to delays in the development of its products and a greater consumption of cash. In addition, the effect of this epidemic on the global economy and financial markets could impact the Company's ability to obtain financing in the capital markets and, consequently, the conduct of its business. The Company has put in place appropriate measures to protect its employees and to ensure the continuity of its operations and will adapt these measures as circumstances require.

The 2021 half-year financial report is available on the Company's website.

About Onxeo

Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs targeting tumor DNA-binding functions through unique mechanisms of action in the sought-after field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.

platON is Onxeo's chemistry platform of oligonucleotides acting as decoy agonists, which generates new innovative compounds and broaden the Company's product pipeline.

AsiDNA, the first compound from platON, is a first-in-class, highly differentiated clinical stage candidate in the field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). Its decoy and agonist mechanism acting upstream of multiple DDR pathways results in distinctive antitumoral properties, notably the ability to prevent or abrogate tumor resistance to targeted therapies such as PARP inhibitors and a strong synergy with tumor DNA-damaging agents such as radio/chemotherapy. AsiDNA is currently in combination clinical studies in hard-to-treat solid tumors.

OX401 is a new drug candidate from platON, optimized to be a potent PARP agonist acting on both the DNA Damage Response and the activation of immune response, without inducing resistance. OX401 is undergoing preclinical proof-of-concept studies, alone and in combination with immunotherapies.

For more information, please visit www.onxeo.com

Forward looking statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the risk factors described in the most recent Company's registration document or in any other periodic financial report and in any other press release, which are available free of charge on the websites of the Company Group (www.onxeo.com) and/or the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

APPENDIX

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT JUNE 30, 2021

Consolidated balance sheet

ASSETS (in thousands €) 6/30/2021 12/31/2020 Non-current assets Intangible assets 20,532 20,534 Tangible assets 58 83 Rights of use 2,334 2,479 Other financial fixed assets 224 233 Total non-current assets 23,148 23,329 Current assets Trade receivables and related accounts 5,959 6,654 Other receivables 2,501 2,000 Cash and cash equivalents 24,462 14,523 Total current assets 32,922 23,177 TOTAL ASSETS 56,070 46,506 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (in thousands of €) 6/30/2021 12/31/2020 Shareholders' equity Capital 22,999 19,579 Less: treasury shares -188 -182 Share premium 24,588 18,577 Reserves -8,792 -10,027 Earnings -4,770 1,089 Total shareholders' equity 33,837 29,036 Non-current liabilities Provisions 1,719 1,640 Deferred tax liability 393 415 Non-current financial debts 6,727 4,278 Other non-current liabilities 4,831 5,089 Total non-current liabilities 13,670 11,423 Current liabilities Short-term borrowings and financial debts 3,812 1,979 Trade payables and related accounts 3,220 2,762 Other current liabilities 1,531 1,306 Total current liabilities 8,563 6,047 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 56,070 46,506

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

In thousands of € 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Recurring revenues from licensing agreements 1,076 Non-recurring revenues from licensing agreements 589 6 Total revenues 589 1,082 Purchases -194 -188 Personnel expenses -2,128 -2,026 External expenses -2,298 -2,228 Taxes and duties -75 -95 Net depreciation, amortization and provisions -421 -327 Other current operating expenses -251 -202 Operating expenses -5,367 -5,067 Other current operating income 33 34 Current operating income -4,745 -3,951 Other non-current operating income 332 12,857 Other non-current operating expenses -134 -2,817 Share of income from equity affiliates Operating result after share of income from equity affiliates -4,547 6,089 Net cost of financial debt -381 -515 Other financial income 291 316 Other financial expenses -148 -25 Financial income/loss -238 -224 Income before tax -4,785 1,560 Income tax expense 15 -823 - of which deferred tax -565 Consolidated net income/loss -4,770 5,042 Earnings per share -0.06 0.08 Diluted earnings per share -0.06 0.08

In thousands of € 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Result for the period -4,770 5,042 Currency translation adjustments 23 -8 Other items recyclable as a result 23 -8 Actuarial gains and losses 50 17 Other items not recyclable as a result 50 17 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 73 9 Total comprehensive income for the period -4,697 5,051 Total comprehensive income attributable to: owners of the parent company minority interests -4,697 5,051

Statement of changes in consolidated shareholders' equity

Change in reserves and earnings In thousands of € Capital Treasury shares Share premium Translation reserves Gains and losses

recognized in equity Consolidated

reserves and earnings Total

Differences TOTAL Shareholders' equity as of 1/1/2019 13,344 -97 41,824 -109 -97 -9,462 -9,669 45,402 Total comprehensive income for the period 75 -54 -33,728 -33,707 -33,707 Capital increase 1,986 3,100 0 5,086 Treasury shares -92 -71 -71 -163 Other movements 138 138 138 Share-based payments 441 441 441 Shareholders' equity as of 12/31/2019 15,329 -189 44,924 -34 -151 -42,682 -42,868 17,197 Total comprehensive income for the period -8 17 5,042 5,051 5,051 Capital increase 4,250 6,186 10,436 Treasury shares 39 39 Other movements -32,577 32,772 32,772 195 Share-based payments 18 18 18 Shareholders' equity as of 6/30/2020 19,579 -150 18,533 -42 -134 -4,850 -5,026 32,936 Total comprehensive income for the period -63 -39 -3953 -4055 -4055 Capital increase 44 188 188 232 Treasury shares -32 89 89 56 Other movements 14 -210 -195 -195 Share-based payments 61 61 61 Shareholders' equity at 12/31/2020 19,579 -182 18,577 -91 -173 -8,674 -8,938 29,036 Total comprehensive income for the period 23 50 -4,770 -4,697 -4,697 Capital increase 3,419 6,011 9,430 Treasury shares -6 -2 -2 -8 Other movements Share-based payments 75 75 75 Shareholders' equity as of 6/30/2021 22,999 -188 24,588 -68 -123 -13,371 -13,562 33,837

Consolidated statement of net cash flows

In thousands of € Note 6/30/2021 12/31/2020 6/30/2020 Consolidated net result -4,770 1,089 5,042 +/- Net depreciation, amortization and provisions (excluding those related to current assets) 4, 5, 9.1 438 -8,215 -9,149 -/+ Unrealized gains and losses related to changes in fair value -148 -290 9 +/- Calculated income and expenses related to stock options and similar instruments 8.4 75 79 18 -/+ Other calculated income and expenses -/+ Capital gains and losses on disposals 57 57 -/+ Dilution gains and losses +/- Share of profit/(loss) of equity affiliates +/- Other items with no impact on cash 114 Cash flow from operations after cost of net financial debt and taxes 4,291 -7,280 -4,023 Cost of gross financial debt 12 385 959 515 +/- Tax expense (including deferred taxes) -15 757 823 Cash flow from operations before cost of net financial debt and tax -3,921 -5,564 -2,685 Taxes paid +/- Change in operating working capital requirements (including employee benefit liabilities) 634 886 1,459 NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES -3,289 -4,678 -1,226 Disbursements related to acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -8 -119 -109 Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 6,116 6,116 Disbursements related to acquisitions of financial assets (non-consolidated investments) Proceeds from disposals of financial assets (non-consolidated investments) 9 4 4 +/- Impact of changes in perimeter 14 14 Dividends received (equity affiliates, non-consolidated investments) +/- Change in loans and advances granted Investment grants received +/- Other cash flows from investment activities NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES 1 6,015 6,025 Amounts received from shareholders in connection with capital increases Paid by the shareholders of the parent company 8.1 9,428 10,568 10,436 Paid by minority shareholders of consolidated companies Amounts received upon exercise of stock options -/+ Net purchases and resales of treasury shares 8.2 -6 8 97 Proceeds from new borrowings 5,000 Repayment of loans (including finance leases) 9.3, 10.1 -1,199 -3,094 -1,422 Of which repayment of rights of use (IFRS16) -244 -475 -226 +/- Other cash flows from financing activities 3 -1 2 NET CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 13,226 7,481 9,113 +/- Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates 1 -3 -1 CHANGE IN NET CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 9,939 8,815 13,911 INITIAL CASH POSITION 14,523 5,708 5,708 FINAL CASH POSITION 24,462 14,523 19,619

1 Data presented at AACR 2020 et 2021

2 Press release on June 9, 2021

3 Long Stabilization and Disease Control with AsiDNA, a first-in-class DNA Repair Inhibitor in Combination with Carboplatin Oncology Cancer Case Reports 2021, Vol.07, Issue 2, 001-007 Dr Nuria Kotecki March 2021

