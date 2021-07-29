Publishers Maintain Control While Empowering Programmatic Buyers with the Network, Genre, Rating and Length Data Vital to Running Effective Streaming Ad Campaigns

Conviva, the intelligence cloud for streaming media, and global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk, have entered a first-of-its-kind partnership to provide the streaming advertising industry the contextual content signals needed in the bidstream to improve their connected TV campaigns based on signals and effectiveness. Together, the two companies will help premium publishers supply programmatic buyers with the network, genre, rating, length and other detailed data sorely lacking in the streaming industry while still maintaining data control. Details of the partnership, product offering, participating publishers and how premium publishers can participate and benefit, will be available via a webinar in August.

According to Conviva's State of Streaming Advertising report, released in June 2021, only 39% of buyers believe they have the data needed to run streaming ad campaigns effectively and only 8% of buyers feel streaming content has context that is safe for their brand. The partnership between Conviva and The Trade Desk directly addresses these concerns and will enable The Trade Desk to be the first to provide its customers with streaming contextual advertising, a first for the industry.

"The simple truth is streaming advertising needs transparent, contextual data to continue to build confidence in the channel," said Keith Zubchevich, CEO of Conviva. "By integrating The Trade Desk and our premium publisher partners, we will help unlock the multi-billion opportunity in streaming advertising and move the industry forward. Brands will have the detailed contextual data they need; publishers will remain in full control. It's a win-win for everyone."

Conviva sources census, real-time content metadata straight from the video player of premium publishers making it the most reliable set of streaming content data in the industry. Specifically, its proprietary Stream Sensor technology is currently embedded in 3.3 billion streaming video applications, measuring in excess of 500 million unique viewers watching 180 billion streams per year with nearly 2 trillion real-time transactions per day across more than 180 countries.

"Our goal is to provide as much data as possible to our advertising clients as they plan and execute their digital media campaigns," said Michelle Hulst, COO, The Trade Desk. "By partnering with Conviva to offer connected TV advertisers with even more data than what's available in linear TV, we are opening up a new world of opportunity while maintaining the control and safeguards that are desired by both publishers and brands."

About Conviva

Conviva is the intelligence cloud for streaming media. Powered by our patented Stream Sensor and Stream ID, our real-time platform enables marketers, advertisers, tech ops, engineering and customer care teams to build, engage and monetize their audiences. Conviva is dedicated to supporting brands like CCTV, DAZN, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, Sky, Sling TV, TED and WarnerMedia as they unlock the incredible opportunity in streaming media. Today our platform processes nearly 2 trillion streaming data events daily, supporting more than 500 million unique viewers watching 180 billion streams per year across 3.3 billion applications streaming on devices. Conviva ensures digital businesses of all sizes can stream better-every stream, every screen, every second. To learn more, visit www.conviva.com.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

