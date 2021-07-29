Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) announces the 2021 half-yearly financial report was filed on July, 29 2021 with the French securities regulator (Autorité des marchés financiers or "AMF").

This document is available on Veolia website at:

https://www.veolia.com/fr/groupe/finance/information-reglementee

A hard copy of the French version of this document is also available at the company's administrative headquarters, 30, rue Madeleine Vionnet, Aubervilliers (93300), France and may be provided free of charge on request.

