Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2021) - Seven years after its successful European debut, BetRegal launches its Canadian market presence by introducing BetRegal.net, a free-to-play sports experience that is unlike any other in the market. At www.betregal.net, sports fans will have the opportunity to enjoy the fun of betting on their favourite teams using BetRegal's free play platform, built by Canadians, for Canadians. BetRegal's Canadian founder Mike Mirtl, CEO, and his senior management team bring decades of global internet gaming industry experience to BetRegal where the focus is on a value driven, enhanced user experience, with an emphasis on responsible gambling and community engagement.

"BetRegal is an internet gaming platform that has enjoyed success abroad," says Mirtl. "One of our key differentiators is our own proprietary betting software platform, rooted in responsible gambling. The return to a regular sport schedule is coming and it's great timing to launch our Canadian free play sports experience on our home soil. Now Canadians can discover the fun of betting on their favourite teams using free BetRegal points."

Customized User Experience

The BetRegal Play For Free Sports Book and Casino is the cornerstone of the BetRegal introduction to the Canadian market. It will offer full sports betting experience, free to play. Users experience the excitement of seeing live lines and making live wagers on their favourite teams, using BetRegal points. The chance to win prizes such as CFL/NHL/NBA game tickets, swag and experiences with BetRegal Sports Legends is also offered.

"We operate in regulated markets currently and believe in a regulated sports betting environment," says the BetRegal CEO. "In anticipation of pending regulations, our development has been geared towards a safe, fully compliant and responsible gaming environment, while bringing choice and value to the Canadian sports betting consumer."

Community Engagement

BetRegal is dedicated to engaging with the communities where it operates through strategic partnerships. BetRegal plans to partner with iconic Canadian sports brands to amplify the sports entertainment experience for Canadian fans. In Ireland, BetRegal is a primary sponsor of Dundalk FC and has conducted fundraising efforts to support Dundalk FC causes. In Canada BetRegal intends to connect with fans and make an impact in the community through forthcoming sponsorships.

About BetRegal

Founded in 2015, BetRegal is the flagship brand of the Regal Group Ltd. BetRegal is focused on providing a world class sports betting service, and market leading casino games to global customers in a safe, secure online environment. With a founder and principles who are proudly Canadian, BetRegal is excited to focus its vision on the Canadian sports entertainment market and is committed to remaining compliant in advance of the individual Canadian provinces evolving igaming regulation. Currently licensed in the UK, Malta, Ireland and Curacao, BetRegal has enjoyed steady growth since inception and is now concentrating on accelerated growth in legacy markets and increased brand awareness in emerging gambling markets. Visit www.betregal.net.

