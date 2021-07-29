The Next Evolution in Social Media Marketing

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2021) - LeanLife Health Inc. (CSE: LLP) (FSE: LL1) (OTCQB: LHLNF) (the "Company"), has entered into a 1 year marketing and consulting contract with Toronto-based marketing firm, North Equities Corp. (the "Contract"). North Equities Corp. ("North Equities" or "NE"), specializes in various social media platforms. We prioritize millennial-focused social media channels and will be able to facilitate greater awareness and widespread dissemination of the Company's news.

The proven brand of Mike Tyson and his drink Iron Energy, LeanLife is the exclusive distributor of Iron Energy for North America, and the product is also currently available in more than fifty countries.

Jason Coles, CEO at North Equities, expressed his confidence in North Equities ability to create value for Lean Life Health stakeholders: "We are very excited to be able to enhance LLP-CSE exposure during this significant period in the Company's life cycle. Through our marketing capabilities on social media platforms, we intend to widen the communication outreach while providing up to date information about the Company to a bigger audience."

About North Equities:

The North Equities team has more than 100 team-years of equity experience and has helped more than 200 companies acquire more than 120k+ investors combined. With the perfect combination of expertise, tactics, and a track record in fundraising and marketing, North Equities has created the next evolution of social media marketing and follower engagement

About LeanLife Health and the Omega-3 Market

FoodCare Group, the supplier and manufacturer of Iron Energy, by Mike Tyson, is a market leader in Poland's energy drink market and is a leading brand in the Middle East. We believe Iron Energy will also appeal to North American consumers and will quickly gain retail and consumer acceptance and trial.

The annual market value of the combined U.S. and Canadian energy drink markets is estimated at over $14 billion (USD). According to Allied Market Research, the global energy drinks market size was valued at $53.01 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% to reach $86.01 billion by 2026.

Capitalizing on the opportunity, LeanLife now first offers Iron Drink, a Mike Tyson branded energy drink to the consumers in the United State. LeanLife will be aggressively priced, and shelf positioned, to appeal to a broad consumer base. A good market share growth will be expected.

Consumer preference and the increased occasions for energy drink consumption are growing the category. Iron Energy will participate in this phenomenon through category and organic growth. The broad base of health and sport-oriented consumers will be attracted to this unique product alternative. Iron Energy is enjoying great success in the European market. We believe Iron Energy will offer a similar success story in North America due to its compelling brand attributes, product taste and energy benefits.

LeanLife Omega-3 products are long-term shelf-stable extractions from flaxseed, a plentiful plant-based source of Omega-3, that give them a significant advantage as an essential fortified food ingredient.

The global Omega-3 market was valued at USD $2.49 Billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period of 2020-2027, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc.

