ACCESSWIRE
29.07.2021 | 21:32
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI TV YouTube Channel Reaches 15 Million Views - And Almost 50,000 Followers

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / The MEMRI TV YouTube channel has passed the milestone of 15 million views since its launch in December 2017. It has also acquired nearly 50,000 followers during this time. You can subscribe to our channel here.

To date, the MEMRI TV YouTube channel has posted 2,248 clips, of the nearly 9,000 on the MEMRI TV website,and had 15,006,317 views; it reached one million views in November 2018 and 10 million views in June 2020.

You can receive all the latest clips by visiting the MEMRI TV YouTube channel and clicking on 'Subscribe.' Join over 500,000 daily subscribers to MEMRI content on social media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Vimeo, and TikTok.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

MEMRI - Middle East Media Research Institute: www.memri.org
MEMRI TV - www.memri.org/tv
Jihad & Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) - www.memri.org/jttm
Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) - www.memri.org/cjlab
MEMRI In the Media - www.memriinthemedia.org

Contact Information:

MEMRI
media@memri.org
202-955-9070
www.memri.org

SOURCE: Middle East Media Research Institute



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657694/MEMRI-TV-YouTube-Channel-Reaches-15-Million-Views-And-Almost-50000-Followers

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
