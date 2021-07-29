Q2 2021 results in line with preliminary announcement: Net sales up 28% (+24% CER) to $567.3 million; adjusted diluted EPS up 22% to $0.67 ($0.66 CER)

Very strong non-COVID product group sales: +52% CER growth in Q2 2021 to $407.6 million, representing 72% of total sales, expect at least 20% CER full-year growth

Excellent cash flow results: H1 2021 operating cash flow rises 89% to $285.0 million and free cash flow up 94% to $195.0 million

Full-year 2021 outlook for at least 12% CER sales growth and at least $2.42 CER adjusted diluted EPS (as announced on July 12)

New $100 million share repurchase program started

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announced full results for the second quarter and first half of 2021 that were in line with the preliminary announcement on July 12.

Net sales rose 28% (+24% at constant exchange rates, CER) to $567.3 million in Q2 2021 and above the outlook for about 20% CER growth. Currency movements against the U.S. dollar had a positive impact of about four percentage points on sales at actual rates in Q2 2021 over the year-ago period. For the first half of 2021, net sales rose 39% (+35% CER) to $1.135 billion. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.52 in the second quarter of 2021, while adjusted EPS were $0.67 ($0.66 CER) against the outlook for about $0.62-0.64 CER, and were up 22% from $0.55 in the second quarter of 2020. For the first half of 2021, diluted EPS were $1.08 while adjusted EPS were $1.33 ($1.31 CER), up 49% from $0.89 in the first half of 2020.

"In line with the preliminary announcement in mid-July, our results in the second quarter of 2021 were driven by outstanding performance in our non-COVID product groups, and show solid trends for our core business. We are seeing very positive growth in these product groups, which are the highest priority of our teams as we seek to expand on the opportunities within QIAGEN's five pillars of growth. We anticipate ongoing strong demand in these product groups in the second half of 2021, as we aim for at least 20% CER growth for the full year and for these product groups to represent the majority of our sales," said Thierry Bernard, Chief Executive Officer of QIAGEN N.V.

"We welcome the success of vaccination campaigns and their contributions to moving the world beyond the pandemic. At the same time, the faster-than-expected uptake has led to a reduction in demand for COVID-19 testing. This prompted us earlier in July to update our view on COVID-19 testing trends for the second half of 2021, and update the outlook for sales and adjusted EPS growth. As we prepare QIAGEN for sustained growth beyond the pandemic, and reaffirm the mid-term targets set for our five pillars of growth, we are confident in developing a stronger and more differentiated leadership position in the Life Sciences and diagnostics markets," Bernard said.

Roland Sackers, Chief Financial Officer of QIAGEN N.V., said: "QIAGEN continued to deliver a strong level of sales growth and profitability throughout the first half of 2021, and also very strong cash flow improvements over the year-ago period. As part of our commitment to value creation, we recently started the new $100 million share repurchase program with a goal for completion in mid-September 2021. This reflects our confidence in QIAGEN's growth prospects and is a reaffirmation of our commitment to increasing returns for shareholders."

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of June 30, 2021, QIAGEN employed more than 5,900 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, including those products used in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, timing for launch and development, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth and expansion, collaborations, markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes, the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors' products; market acceptance of QIAGEN's new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses; actions of governments, global or regional economic developments, weather or transportation delays, natural disasters, political or public health crises, including the breadth and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the demand for our products and other aspects of our business, or other force majeure events; as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions may not materialize as expected; and the other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in Item 3 of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

