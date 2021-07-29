Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Announces Completion of Investment by HPS in its UK Wealth Management Business and Repayment of Loan Facility

TORONTO and LONDON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF), (the "Company") announces the completion of the previously announced investment in the Company's UK wealth management division by investment accounts and funds managed by HPS Investment Partners, LLC (collectively, "HPS").

HPS has acquired convertible preferred shares (the "Convertible Preferred Shares") in the amount of £125 million (C$218 million) issued by Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings (Jersey) Limited ("CGWM UK"), the parent company of the Company's wealth management operating subsidiaries in the UK and the Crown Dependencies (the "Transaction"). On an as converted basis, the Convertible Preferred Shares represent an approximate 22% equity interest in CGWM UK. Further information in respect of the terms of the Convertible Preferred Shares is provided in the Company's Q3 fiscal 2021 unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and in the Company's MD&A for the periods ended December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

Pursuant to the terms of the loan provided by HPS on April 18, 2021, the Company entered into a credit agreement with lenders, Lucid Agency Services Limited as administrative agent and Lucid Trustee Services Limited as security agent, for a senior secured first lien term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of £69 million (C$120 million). This loan has been repaid from the proceeds of the Transaction.

In connection with the Transaction, CGWM UK has provided for the purchase by management of certain equity instruments in CGWM UK within the context of the Transaction value and which is expected to reflect an approximate 4% equity-equivalent interest in CGWM UK. A management incentive arrangement has also been implemented which will provide for certain incentives with performance thresholds related to the future growth of CGWM UK.

ABOUT HPS INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC

HPS Investment Partners is a leading global investment firm that seeks to provide creative capital solutions and generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for our clients. We manage various strategies across the capital structure that include syndicated leveraged loans and high yield bonds to privately negotiated senior secured debt and mezzanine investments, asset-based leasing and private equity. The scale and breadth of our platform offers the flexibility to invest in companies large and small, through standard or customized solutions. At our core, we share a common thread of intellectual rigor and discipline that enables us to create value for our clients, who have entrusted us with over $72 billion of assets under management as of July 2021. For more information, please visit www.hpspartners.com.

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth management operations of the Canaccord Genuity Group (Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management) provide comprehensive wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries through a full suite of services tailored to the needs of clients in each of its markets. Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management has Investment Advisors (IAs) and professionals in Canada, the UK, Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man and Australia and has advisors in Canada who are registered in the U.S. Since 2016, Canaccord Genuity has materially invested to support the growth of its wealth management businesses in all geographies. As a result of this growth, client assets have increased substantially, and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management has become a stable and significant contributor to firmwide profitability and earnings.

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. The Company's international capital markets division operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

