Freitag, 30.07.2021
Ein ganz wichtiger Meilenstein in Neufundland! Wer auf Gold setzt muß Leocor Gold kennen
WKN: A1KA8Z ISIN: US00191G1031 
Frankfurt
29.07.21
08:01 Uhr
1,690 Euro
+0,030
+1,81 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
29.07.2021 | 23:08
ARC Document Solutions: ARC Announces Quarterly Dividend

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share. The dividend is payable November 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 29, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be October 28, 2021.

This is the fourth of four quarterly cash dividends planned for 2021 as previously announced on December 10, 2020.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC provides a wide variety of document distribution and graphic production services to facilitate communication for professionals in the design, marketing, commercial real estate, construction and related fields. Follow ARC at www.e-arc.com.

Contact Information:

David Stickney
VP Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
925-949-5114

SOURCE: ARC Document Solutions



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657707/ARC-Announces-Quarterly-Dividend

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
