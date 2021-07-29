Alliance Mining Corp.: Alliance Mining Closes Financing With A Two Year Escrow Provision

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Alliance Mining Corp. (TSXV:ALM) ("Alliance" or the "Company) The Company wishes to advise all subscribers from its private placement that was announced on March 24, 2021, that the Company is accelerating the term of the warrants issued with this placement. The term of the $0.30 warrants associated with this placement may be accelerated in the event that the issuer's shares trade at or above a price of $0.35 per share for a period of 10 consecutive days. In May, June, and July of 2021, after the final closing announced on May 3, 2021, the shares of the Company traded in this range. The warrants being accelerated at $0.30 are attached to the $0.1875 private placement that took place in March and April 2021. Warrant holders now have 30 days from today's date to exercise their warrants or the warrants will expire.

