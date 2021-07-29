Cloud DX Inc.: Cloud DX Announces Participation at Virtual Investor Conference

Cloud DX announces participation at Virtual Investor Conference

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading Canadian-based, North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions announced that Cloud DX CEO Robert Kaul will be presenting "Raising the Bar in Remote Medical Care" at VirtualInvestorConferences.com, a conference coordinated through the OTC.

DATE: August 5, 2021

TIME: 3:30 PM EST (US and Canada)

REGISTRATION LINK: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/

This will be an interactive event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions however Robert's session will be pre-recorded and management will follow up with any questions post conference. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will be made available after the event. It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and to receive event updates.

Note that registration for Cloud DX's investor update and earnings call on August 17, 2021 at 1:30 EST is also now open at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aoM3X1mORRmEUTNpQ32RHQ.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare's future, Cloud DX is making healthcare better for everyone. The company's Connected Health remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable ageing in place and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care. Providers partnering with Cloud DX achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization/re-hospitalization and reduce the costs of healthcare delivery through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers."

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

