Vancouver, British Columbia and Johannesburg, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2021) - Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSX: PTM) (NYSE American: PLG) ("Platinum Group" "PTM" or the "Company") announces the resignation of the Company's CEO, President and director, R. Michael Jones, effective immediately. Mr. Jones has agreed to continue as a consultant to Platinum Group until December 31, 2021 to provide transition assistance. Frank Hallam, a director and, most recently, CFO of the Company, has agreed to assume the position of President and CEO on an interim basis.

With Mr. Hallam assuming the role of Interim President and CEO, Greg Blair, CPA, CA, will assume the role of Interim CFO. Mr. Blair has been with the Company for over 11 years and most recently served as Financial Controller. Mimy Fernandez-Maldonado will assume the role of Corporate Secretary also effective immediately.

The Board of Directors of Platinum Group wishes to thank Mr. Jones for his contributions to the Company over the years.

Mr. Hallam has a lengthy history as a senior executive and director with several successful publicly listed mining companies. He co-founded Platinum Group and has worked at the Company for approximately 19 years. He was also a co-founder of MAG Silver Corp. and West Timmins Mining Inc. Mr. Hallam previously served as an auditor in the mining practice of Coopers and Lybrand (now PricewaterhouseCoopers) and is a qualified CPA, CA, and holds a degree in Business Administration. Mr. Hallam commented, "Mike Jones and I have worked together for many years, including on the team that discovered the Company's Waterberg Project. He made a significant contribution to the concepts and genesis of the Waterberg discovery. Looking forward, we will continue with our commitment to the development of this world class asset, and I wish Mike well in his future endeavours."

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd. and Waterberg Project

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground palladium and platinum deposit located in South Africa. The Waterberg Project was discovered by Platinum Group and is being jointly developed with Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd., Mnombo Wethu Consultants (Pty) Ltd. ("Mnombo"), Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation and Hanwa Co. Ltd.

