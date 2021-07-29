29 July 2021

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) announces that on 29 July 2021, it filed a Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, for the three and six month periods ended 30 June 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q includes unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements prepared under U.S. GAAP for the three and six month periods ended 30 June 2021.

A copy of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).

Category: UK regulatory

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729006203/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations

Matt Seinsheimer

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 281 260 3665

Matt Seinsheimer

James Davis

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

+1 281 260 3665

James Davis

Media relations

Nicola Cameron

Vice President, Corporate Communications

+44 1383 742297

Nicola Cameron

Catie Tuley

Director, Public Relations

+1 281 591-5405

Catie Tuley