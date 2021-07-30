StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero Life Sciences Provides Update on Planned Acquisition of Health Clinics Limited

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), a healthcare company working to reduce the risk of cancer and other chronic diseases through early detection and intervention, today provided an update on its planned acquisition of Health Clinics Limited. The two companies have made excellent progress on the development of the definitive agreement for the transaction and are close to conclusion. However due to the complexity the companies have agreed to extend the timeframe and exclusivity for its completion to August 14, 2021.

"We continue to make progress on what is a complex, international transaction that will ultimately enable more patients to benefit from our combined strengths," said Chairman and CEO James Howard-Tripp. "Our planned acquisition of Health Clinics Limited promises to be transformative for StageZero and will greatly expand our existing partnership, including the broader use of telehealth capabilities to reach millions of consumers and employers who want to keep themselves and their employees healthy and avert chronic disease."

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of multiple diseases through whole blood tests. The Company's next-generation test, Aristotle®, is the first-ever multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. StageZero's full service, telehealth platform includes access to physicians and phlebotomists who can prescribe and draw samples for individuals and groups, and the Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia. In addition, leveraging its specialty in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for the early identification of cancer through blood, StageZero also provides both COVID PCR testing (swab and saliva) and blood test analysis (Antibody testing). For more information, please visit www.stagezerolifesciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects", "will" and similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

Rebecca Greco

Investor Relations

Tel: 1-855-420-7140 ext. 1838

rgreco@stagezerols.com

SOURCE: StageZero Life Sciences Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/657723/StageZero-Life-Sciences-Provides-Update-on-Planned-Acquisition-of-Health-Clinics-Limited