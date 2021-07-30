Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2021) - Further to its press release of July 13, 2021, iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) (the "Company" or "iMining") is pleased to announce that it has completed the necessary regulatory steps to change its name from iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc. to iMining Technologies Inc. The name change, which takes effect on August 3, 2021, will better reflect the diverse businesses under the iMining umbrella and future synergistic acquisitions.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc. is a growth oriented, TSXV listed company, focused on linking traditional capital markets with blockchain investment opportunities. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company provides retail and institutional investors a safe and secure way to stake, mine and exchange digital assets using proprietary and secure solutions. We are driven by our core values to operate with transparency, efficiency, and sustainability as we work toward building long-term shareholder value.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Khurram Shroff"

Khurram Shroff, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please contact:

iMining Corporate Offices:

Robert Eadie, Director

Email: investor@imining.com

Telephone: 1-604-602-4935 Facsimile: 1-604-602-4936

Toll Free: 1-866-602-4935

Evan Eadie, Corporate Development

Email: eeadie@imining.com

Telephone: (604) 602-4935 ext. 203

Toll Free: 1-866-602-4935



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance, and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions, and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of activities, future cryptocurrency prices, operating risks, and other risks in the cryptocurrency industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91653