Das Instrument GEC US3696041033 GENL EL. CO. DL -,06 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.08.2021The instrument GEC US3696041033 GENL EL. CO. DL -,06 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 02.08.2021Das Instrument 0OI US83417Q1058 SOLARWINDS CORP. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.08.2021The instrument 0OI US83417Q1058 SOLARWINDS CORP. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 02.08.2021Das Instrument UX2A US9837931008 XPO LOGISTICS INC. DL-001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.08.2021The instrument UX2A US9837931008 XPO LOGISTICS INC. DL-001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 02.08.2021Das Instrument 2R7 CA75973C1086 RENAISSANCE OIL CORP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.07.2021The instrument 2R7 CA75973C1086 RENAISSANCE OIL CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.07.2021Das Instrument R2F AU000000BSM8 BASS METALS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.08.2021The instrument R2F AU000000BSM8 BASS METALS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 02.08.2021Das Instrument CA00851F1062 AGRAFLORA ORGAN. INTL EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.07.2021The instrument CA00851F1062 AGRAFLORA ORGAN. INTL EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.07.2021Das Instrument ZAV0 CA98884X2014 ZADAR VENTURES LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.08.2021The instrument ZAV0 CA98884X2014 ZADAR VENTURES LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 02.08.2021Das Instrument AOMD FR0010220475 ALSTOM S.A. INH. EO 7 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.08.2021The instrument AOMD FR0010220475 ALSTOM S.A. INH. EO 7 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 02.08.2021Das Instrument L6BA ES0168675090 LIBERBANK S.A. EO -,02 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.07.2021The instrument L6BA ES0168675090 LIBERBANK S.A. EO -,02 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.07.2021Das Instrument EE51 IT0005188336 EL.EN. S.P.A. EO 0,13 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.08.2021The instrument EE51 IT0005188336 EL.EN. S.P.A. EO 0,13 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 02.08.2021Das Instrument US1858602022 CLEVELAND BIOLABS DL-,005 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.07.2021The instrument US1858602022 CLEVELAND BIOLABS DL-,005 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.07.2021Das Instrument HG4U DE0009752311 AMUNDI EURO BOND MEDIUM INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.08.2021The instrument HG4U DE0009752311 AMUNDI EURO BOND MEDIUM INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 02.08.2021Das Instrument XP65 LU0068337210 JSS I.-J.QU.P.GL EUR PD INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.08.2021The instrument XP65 LU0068337210 JSS I.-J.QU.P.GL EUR PD INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 02.08.2021Das Instrument 7CB1 US1858602022 CLEVELAND BIOLABS DL-,005 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.07.2021The instrument 7CB1 US1858602022 CLEVELAND BIOLABS DL-,005 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 30.07.2021Das Instrument PU31 CA00851F1062 AGRAFLORA ORGAN. INTL EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.07.2021The instrument PU31 CA00851F1062 AGRAFLORA ORGAN. INTL EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 30.07.2021Das Instrument 2R7 CA75973C1086 RENAISSANCE OIL CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.07.2021The instrument 2R7 CA75973C1086 RENAISSANCE OIL CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 30.07.2021