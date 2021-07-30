The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 30.07.2021
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 30.07.2021
Aktien
1 GB00BN2TR932 Big Technologies PLC
2 CA67113W1023 O2Gold Inc.
3 EE3100075888 ELMO Rent AS
4 SE0015987904 Modus Therapeutics Holding AB
5 ZAE000071676 Nampak Ltd.
6 US7141671039 Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc.
7 GB00BYMF3676 Warpaint London PLC
8 GB00B2NDK765 Young and Co.'s Brewery PLC
9 ZM0000000037 ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC
10 CA0085051096 Agra Ventures Ltd.
11 US23284M1009 Cytocom Inc.
12 CA26142Q2053 Draganfly Inc.
Anleihen/ETF
1 XS1169199152 El Corte Inglés S.A.
2 GB00BL542G37 Escher Marwick PLC
3 US31847RAH57 First American Financial Corp.
4 XS2363709929 Korea Investment & Securities Co. Ltd.
5 XS2368896457 Metropolitan Housing Trust Ltd.
6 XS2063547470 Grenke Finance PLC
7 XS1870373104 Grenke Finance PLC
8 US0641596E11 The Bank of Nova Scotia
9 IE000CR424L6 iShares MSCI Europe SRI UCITS ETF
