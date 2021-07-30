The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 30.07.2021Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 30.07.2021Aktien1 GB00BN2TR932 Big Technologies PLC2 CA67113W1023 O2Gold Inc.3 EE3100075888 ELMO Rent AS4 SE0015987904 Modus Therapeutics Holding AB5 ZAE000071676 Nampak Ltd.6 US7141671039 Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc.7 GB00BYMF3676 Warpaint London PLC8 GB00B2NDK765 Young and Co.'s Brewery PLC9 ZM0000000037 ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC10 CA0085051096 Agra Ventures Ltd.11 US23284M1009 Cytocom Inc.12 CA26142Q2053 Draganfly Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 XS1169199152 El Corte Inglés S.A.2 GB00BL542G37 Escher Marwick PLC3 US31847RAH57 First American Financial Corp.4 XS2363709929 Korea Investment & Securities Co. Ltd.5 XS2368896457 Metropolitan Housing Trust Ltd.6 XS2063547470 Grenke Finance PLC7 XS1870373104 Grenke Finance PLC8 US0641596E11 The Bank of Nova Scotia9 IE000CR424L6 iShares MSCI Europe SRI UCITS ETF