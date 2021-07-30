30 July 2021

Capita plc

Completion of the sale of AXELOS Limited ('AXELOS')

Capita plc ('Capita') is pleased to announce that Capita and Cabinet Office yesterday completed the sale of AXELOS to PeopleCert International Limited, on the terms as announced on 21 June 2021.

In July, Capita has received the proceeds from the AXELOS disposal and the contingent proceeds due once ESS and ParentPay's merger was approved by the CMA. The inflow of £228m provides additional liquidity to strengthen Capita's balance sheet, meet debt maturities as they fall due over the next 18 months and support the ongoing implementation of its transformation plan.

About Capita

Capita is a consulting, transformation and digital services business. Every day our 55,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative solutions to transform and simplify the connections between businesses and customers, governments and citizens. We partner with clients and provide the insight and cutting-edge technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa - and currently across six divisions: Customer Management; Government Services; People Solutions; Software; Specialist Services; and Technology Solutions, shortly to be simplified into three divisions. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com

