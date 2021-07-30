Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Entzückend, Baby!: Das 13. Patent - 40% der Weltbevölkerung als potentielle Kunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 890808 ISIN: GB0004866223 Ticker-Symbol: 01K 
Frankfurt
29.07.21
16:42 Uhr
10,100 Euro
+0,100
+1,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,00010,50009:19
PR Newswire
30.07.2021 | 08:04
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KELLER GROUP PLC - Board Committees changes

KELLER GROUP PLC - Board Committees changes

PR Newswire

London, July 29

30 July 2021

Board Committees changes

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11R, Keller Group plc announces that, following a recent review by the Board of the structure and composition of its Committees, the following new Board Committees have been established:

  • Environment Committee
  • Social and Community Committee

These new Board Committees have assumed, where relevant, the responsibilities of the former Workforce Engagement Committee and Health, Safety, Environment and Quality Committee, which have now been disbanded.

Baroness Kate Rock continues in her role as Senior Independent Director and designated Non-executive Director for Workforce Engagement.

The Board will oversee Safety and Quality via the Chief Executive Officer and the Executive Committee.

The purpose of the changes is to reflect the growing emergence of Environmental, Social and Governance matters and provide greater focus and oversight on these issues which the Board considers of key importance.

In addition, the Audit and the Nomination Committees have been renamed the Audit and Risk Committee and the Nomination and Governance Committee respectively to better reflect their remits.

The membership of the revised Board Committees structure is now as follows:

Board CommitteeChairMembers
Audit and RiskPaula BellEva Lindqvist
Kate Rock
Nancy Tuor Moore
Nomination and GovernancePeter Hill - Group ChairPaula Bell
Eva Lindqvist
Kate Rock
Nancy Tuor Moore
RemunerationEva LindqvistPaula Bell
Kate Rock
Nancy Tuor Moore
EnvironmentNancy Tuor MoorePaula Bell
Eva Lindqvist
Kate Rock
Mike Speakman - Chief Executive Officer
Social and CommunityKate RockPaula Bell
Eva Lindqvist
Nancy Tuor Moore
Mike Speakman - Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Keller Group plc

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat

020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 3.1 (Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of the United Kingdom)

KELLER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.