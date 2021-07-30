KELLER GROUP PLC - Board Committees changes
London, July 29
30 July 2021
Board Committees changes
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11R, Keller Group plc announces that, following a recent review by the Board of the structure and composition of its Committees, the following new Board Committees have been established:
- Environment Committee
- Social and Community Committee
These new Board Committees have assumed, where relevant, the responsibilities of the former Workforce Engagement Committee and Health, Safety, Environment and Quality Committee, which have now been disbanded.
Baroness Kate Rock continues in her role as Senior Independent Director and designated Non-executive Director for Workforce Engagement.
The Board will oversee Safety and Quality via the Chief Executive Officer and the Executive Committee.
The purpose of the changes is to reflect the growing emergence of Environmental, Social and Governance matters and provide greater focus and oversight on these issues which the Board considers of key importance.
In addition, the Audit and the Nomination Committees have been renamed the Audit and Risk Committee and the Nomination and Governance Committee respectively to better reflect their remits.
The membership of the revised Board Committees structure is now as follows:
|Board Committee
|Chair
|Members
|Audit and Risk
|Paula Bell
|Eva Lindqvist
|Kate Rock
|Nancy Tuor Moore
|Nomination and Governance
|Peter Hill - Group Chair
|Paula Bell
|Eva Lindqvist
|Kate Rock
|Nancy Tuor Moore
|Remuneration
|Eva Lindqvist
|Paula Bell
|Kate Rock
|Nancy Tuor Moore
|Environment
|Nancy Tuor Moore
|Paula Bell
|Eva Lindqvist
|Kate Rock
|Mike Speakman - Chief Executive Officer
|Social and Community
|Kate Rock
|Paula Bell
|Eva Lindqvist
|Nancy Tuor Moore
|Mike Speakman - Chief Executive Officer
